BioEmblem Continues to Innovate with its New Triple Complex Magnesium Powder Supplement

Leading vitamin supplement company BioEmblem, the top selling triple magnesium complex on Amazon and TikTok, introduces its first powder magnesium supplement

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioEmblem®, an industry-leading vitamin supplement brand centered on ecommerce and social commerce comprised of clean label, performance products, debuts its first triple complex magnesium powder.

Founded in 2019, BioEmblem manufactures and distributes a range of clean label vitamin supplements including the top-selling triple magnesium complex on Amazon and TikTok Shop. Proudly family owned, operated, and made in the USA, BioEmblem introduces its first powder-based triple magnesium complex supplement, available for consumers and retail distribution.

BioEmblem Triple Complex Magnesium Powder is a quick-dissolving, rapid-absorbing, multi-magnesium powder comprised of three types of pure magnesium for maximum therapeutic benefits: Glycinate, Gluconate, and Taurate. Its Passionfruit Mango flavor is lightly sweetened with monk fruit extract, contains no added sugar, easily mixes, and has 350mg of magnesium per serving. Scientifically designed to combine Magnesium Glycinate, Gluconate, and Taurate as well as the addition of GABA, BioEmblem's Triple Complex Magnesium Powder supports relaxation, tranquility and sleep, while promoting optimal muscle and nerve function, along with the 300 other health benefits from magnesium such as regulating blood sugar and blood pressure levels, and stress relief.

BioEmblem's powder-based magnesium is designed to conveniently mix with water or other complimenting beverages. Its powder form provides rapid absorption, quicker digestion, greater dosage flexibility, and allows for a multitude of intake versatility. Like with most BioEmblem supplements, Triple Complex Magnesium Powder is vegetarian-friendly, non-GMO, soy free, gluten free, and manufactured in the USA in an FDA registered cGMP facility.

BioEmblem's new triple magnesium complex powder will be available in September 205 on its website, social platforms, Amazon, and is actively pursuing new retail partners.

For samples of the new BioEmblem Triple Complex Magnesium Powder, please contact us with your request.

About BioEmblem

BioEmblem (www.bioemblem.com) is a leading vitamin supplement brand scientifically designed to provide essential nutrients for the mind and body. Anchored on its market-leading triple magnesium complex, the brand manufacturers a range of vitamins and sports nutrition supplements with its strong distribution origins in ecommerce and social commerce. BioEmblem is part the ANZA Nutraceuticals company and is family-owned, operated and Made in the USA.

Media Contact

Brand Representative, BioEmblem, 1 3109858088, [email protected], www.bioemblem.com

SOURCE BioEmblem