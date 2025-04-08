Bioenergy Plant in São Paulo, Brazil Specifies PENETRON ADMIX to Ensure Concrete Durability

Costa Pinto is the third biodigester project Penetron has successfully completed for Raizen, the owner of the Costa Pinto plant. They were very happy with the results – both the performance of the Penetron products and our timely delivery. Post this

Part of the Costa Pinto Bioenergy Park, the new R$ 300 million ($53.3 million) biomethane plant is located close to the Comgás gas distribution network, facilitating the delivery of biomethane to client facilities. The Piracicaba plant will produce up to 26 million cubic meters of biomethane annually.

Because it is produced from waste sourced from agro-industrial residues such as vinasse (sugar and/or ethanol production byproduct), and filter cake (residue formed during a filtration process), biomethane is considered a renewable, or sustainable gas. A combustible clean-burning gas, it is produced from biogas that has been purified, or "upgraded" to a methane content level of around 95%. The resulting product can be used to generate electricity and heat as well as power vehicles.

"The biomethane produced by the Costa Pinto plant will produce energy for industrial facilities such as Yara Brasil Fertilizantes, and Volkswagen do Brasil," says Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "This latest project is helping transform Piracicaba into a "bioenergy center." In addition to the biomethane plant, the Costa Pinto Bioenergy Park today features an ethanol (E2G) plant, and a solar power plant."

Supermix, the ready-mix concrete supplier for the project, added PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, to the mix. PENETRON ARC, an acid-resistant coating, was spray-applied to the concrete surfaces in the liquid fluctuation level and gas zone of the structure. The construction joints were permanently sealed with PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips.

PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete has reduced permeability and hairline crack self-healing abilities which increases the durability of the concrete by providing corrosion mitigation, increased chemical resistance, sulfate resistance and waterproofing. The PENETRON ARC coating protects concrete from exposure to the biogenic sulfuric acid (pH level less than 3) during the microbial induced corrosion process prominent during production of biomethane.

"Costa Pinto is the third biodigester project Penetron has successfully completed for Raizen, the owner of the Costa Pinto plant," notes Cláudio Neves Ourives. "They were very happy with the results – both the performance of the Penetron products and our timely delivery."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group