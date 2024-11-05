BioFactura Receives $7.8 Million in Funding for Contract Options for its Smallpox Biodefense Therapeutic

BioFactura advances its critical Smallpox countermeasure in preparation for a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioFactura, Inc. recently announced contract option activations totaling $7.8 million by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as part of BioFactura's prime contract valued at up to $78 million for the advanced development of a Smallpox Biodefense Therapeutic. This monoclonal antibody cocktail therapeutic has the potential to augment current medical countermeasures, guard against potential resistance of the Smallpox virus, and fulfill an unmet need in our nation's biothreat preparedness.