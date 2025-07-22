Biofermentation Success Through pH and DO Management, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Case studies will demonstrate how improved sensor performance can lower batch failures, enhance scalability and support compliance with regulatory standards such as cGMP and FDA guidelines. Post this

Case studies will demonstrate how improved sensor performance can lower batch failures, enhance scalability and support compliance with regulatory standards such as cGMP and FDA guidelines. Attendees will gain practical insights into how modern sensor systems — integrated with data analytics and process automation — can significantly enhance the performance and reliability of biofermentation in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Join the featured speakers to:

Explore practical approaches to implementing pH and DO monitoring in pharmaceutical fermentation

Gain insights from real-world case studies on minimizing batch failure and improving yield

Learn how experts align bioprocess control with regulatory expectations and manufacturing goals

Register to learn how advanced pH and DO control can optimize biofermentation processes, improve product yield and support regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Join Eric Robbibaro, Life Sciences Industry Manager, M4 Knick, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biofermentation Success Through pH and DO Management.

