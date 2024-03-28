BioFit Engineered Products Introduces Embark Series Mesh Back Seating

As the global economy continues to expand, more manufacturing and related tasks than ever are conducted in hot climates and factories lacking adequate air conditioning. The Embark Series provides a means to help keep workers operating in these conditions cooler and more productive ... Post this

The focal point of every available configuration of the series, the back consists of a compact frame molded of black recycled nylon and reinforced with glass fiber holding a breathable, woven, black nylon-polyester blend mesh. In addition to promoting air circulation, user comfort and performance, other benefits of the back include flexibility, lumbar support, and enhanced range of motion for workers. It also provides space utilization advantages for specifiers and interior designers due to its modest profile.

According to Jim Connell, President of BioFit Engineered Products, the Embark Series is a smart alternative to traditional industrial seating. He shared: "As the global economy continues to expand, more manufacturing, assembly and related tasks than ever are conducted in hot, tropical climates and factories lacking adequate air conditioning. The Embark Series provides a means to help keep workers operating in these conditions cooler and more capable of meeting production goals, while delivering lumbar support and ergonomic functionality to enhance their overall comfort and well-being." Connell concluded by explaining how the series includes a variety of optional seats, adjustment controls, bases, arms, casters and upholsteries to accommodate workers of differing physical sizes and task-specific requirements.

Headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, BioFit Engineered Products is an industry-leading manufacturer of LEED® compliant ergonomic seating, GREENGUARD Gold certified mobile folding booths and tables, book trucks, carts and footrests for industrial, high-tech, laboratory, healthcare, education, office and custom applications. To learn more about BioFit, visit http://www.biofit.com, call 800-597-0246 or email [email protected].

