BioFit Engineered Products Launches the FBT™ Series of Fold & Roll Booths

The FBT series of fold & roll booths represent a transformative solution designed to meet the need for flexible furniture alternatives in fast-paced, ever-changing educational spaces. Tweet this

The FBT series is made up of seven booths each consisting of a primary table surface, two benches with backs, a privacy partition, a steel frame and industrial grade locking casters. Individual configurations include four with low partitions to facilitate oversight of users, an overview of space, increased seating or training opportunities and interaction with occupants in the surrounding area. Specific low-partition models also include a "lift & lock" leaf option designed to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements or a standard desk-height "lift & lock" deployable leaf. Three high-partition configurations providing added privacy are also available, including one model which accommodates monitors up to 32-inches for use with digital education aids or for hybrid learning. This model as well as other select low- and high-partition models also offer onboard power connections for device charging and use of other electronics. The FBT series of fold & roll booths efficiently nest together for high density storage and are customizable with numerous options for laminate colors and logo imprinting. Like every BioFit table, FBT series booths are made in the U.S.A. All current configurations are patent-pending, and according to BioFit, additional models are planned.

Located in Milan, Italy, Studio Fifield takes a user-centric design approach to help clients recognize opportunities for innovation and identify breakthrough ideas that can be transformed into commercially successful solutions. Founded by Bruce Fifield, the company specializes in designing products used in the workplace environments, medical devices, sporting goods, and beyond.

Located in Bowling Green, Ohio, BioFit Engineered Products is a leading manufacturer of LEED-compliant, ergonomic chairs and stools, GREENGUARD-certified mobile tables, folding booths, carts and accessories for education, laboratory, healthcare, industrial, technology and office environments. For more information on BioFit and the FBT series folding booth, visit http://www.biofit.com or call 800.597.0246.

Media Contact

Mike Moulton, BioFit Engineered Products, 419-787-7242, [email protected], https://www.biofit.com

SOURCE BioFit Engineered Products