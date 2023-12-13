BioForward Elevates Wisconsin Biohealth Ecosystem with Eau Claire Office Launch

BioForward Wisconsin, an influential non-profit dedicated to advancing Wisconsin's biohealth industry, proudly announces its strategic expansion into Eau Claire. This move solidifies their commitment to empowering biohealth innovators and manufacturers across the northwest and western regions of the state. The decision reflects their dedication to fostering a vibrant biohealth ecosystem and establishing a personalized medicine technology hub within Wisconsin. Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward, emphasizes their vision to create a thriving statewide network supporting innovation, startups, expansions, and a skilled workforce. Maci Camara, a highly qualified leader with a background in Genetics, heads the Eau Claire office. BioForward plans to introduce open office hours to engage with the community, fostering collaborations and offering guidance. This expansion aims to nurture innovation, collaboration, and growth in the biohealth sector, driving economic development and positioning Wisconsin at the forefront of personalized medicine technology. The move aligns with their preparation for the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub designation Phase II application, highlighting these regions' crucial role in shaping the biohealth landscape and transforming possibilities into realities.
MADISON, Wis., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioForward Wisconsin, a pioneering non-profit dedicated to advancing the state's biohealth industry, proudly unveils its strategic expansion into Eau Claire. This pivotal move extends the organization's unwavering commitment to empower and champion biohealth innovators and manufacturers across the expansive northwest and western regions of the state.
The decision to anchor roots in these regions is a testament to BioForward's commitment to fostering a vibrant biohealth ecosystem in Wisconsin. With a vision to establish a personalized medicine technology hub within the state, the establishment of the Eau Claire office marks a pivotal step towards achieving this industry-wide objective. It is also testament to BioForward's dedication to fostering groundbreaking advancements in Wisconsin's biohealth landscape, encompassing not just biohealth but also the critical sectors of manufacturing and biomanufacturing.
"Our vision is bold," declared Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward. "We are resolute in creating a thriving and interconnected statewide network that fuels innovation, supports burgeoning startups, enables company expansions, and cultivates an agile, skilled workforce to drive the future of biohealth in Wisconsin and personalized medicine worldwide."
At the helm of BioForward's Eau Claire endeavor stands Maci Camara, appointed as both Eau Claire Office Director and BioForward's Member Engagement Manager. Camara's remarkable expertise, backed by a Bachelor of Science in Genetics and Genomics coupled with Life Sciences Communication from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, position her as an exceptional leader poised to drive initiatives in these critical regions.
To ensure accessibility and engagement within the community, BioForward will soon introduce open office hours at multiple locations throughout the Northwest region. This initiative will provide an opportunity for direct interaction, fostering collaborations, and offering guidance to biohealth enthusiasts. Visit the BioForward website to learn more.
The opening of the Eau Claire office signifies BioForward's dedication to nurturing innovation, collaboration, and growth within the biohealth sector. By providing localized support and resources, BioForward seeks to catalyze advancements, drive economic development, and propel Wisconsin to the forefront of personalized medicine technology.
As we gear up for the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub designation Phase II application in February, our expansion into these regions underscores the pivotal role they play in the future of biohealth and personalized medicine in Wisconsin. The synergy between Eau Claire, Stout, La Crosse, and the broader western-northwest region amplifies our potential to shape the biohealth landscape, marking an exciting chapter in our mission to transform possibilities into realities.
About BioForward
BioForward Wisconsin represents more than 230 member organizations across an integrated network of health solution leaders, including research institutions, biotech and biopharma, digital health, healthcare systems, and medical device, and diagnostics. It is an action-oriented association that focuses on initiatives to strengthen the state's biohealth industry. BioForward was the lead consortium member on Wisconsin's successful Phase I Tech Hub Designation Application. Learn more about BioForward Wisconsin at www.bioforward.org.
Media Contact
Rissa Guffey, BioForward Wisconsin, 1 3174179353, [email protected], www.bioforward.org
SOURCE BioForward Wisconsin
Share this article