BioForward Elevates Wisconsin Biohealth Ecosystem with Eau Claire Office Launch

"Our vision is bold," declared Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward. "We are resolute in creating a thriving and interconnected statewide network that fuels innovation, supports burgeoning startups, enables company expansions, and cultivates an agile, skilled workforce to drive the future of biohealth in Wisconsin and personalized medicine worldwide."

At the helm of BioForward's Eau Claire endeavor stands Maci Camara, appointed as both Eau Claire Office Director and BioForward's Member Engagement Manager. Camara's remarkable expertise, backed by a Bachelor of Science in Genetics and Genomics coupled with Life Sciences Communication from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, position her as an exceptional leader poised to drive initiatives in these critical regions.

To ensure accessibility and engagement within the community, BioForward will soon introduce open office hours at multiple locations throughout the Northwest region. This initiative will provide an opportunity for direct interaction, fostering collaborations, and offering guidance to biohealth enthusiasts. Visit the BioForward website to learn more.

The opening of the Eau Claire office signifies BioForward's dedication to nurturing innovation, collaboration, and growth within the biohealth sector. By providing localized support and resources, BioForward seeks to catalyze advancements, drive economic development, and propel Wisconsin to the forefront of personalized medicine technology.

As we gear up for the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub designation Phase II application in February, our expansion into these regions underscores the pivotal role they play in the future of biohealth and personalized medicine in Wisconsin. The synergy between Eau Claire, Stout, La Crosse, and the broader western-northwest region amplifies our potential to shape the biohealth landscape, marking an exciting chapter in our mission to transform possibilities into realities.

About BioForward

BioForward Wisconsin represents more than 230 member organizations across an integrated network of health solution leaders, including research institutions, biotech and biopharma, digital health, healthcare systems, and medical device, and diagnostics. It is an action-oriented association that focuses on initiatives to strengthen the state's biohealth industry. BioForward was the lead consortium member on Wisconsin's successful Phase I Tech Hub Designation Application. Learn more about BioForward Wisconsin at www.bioforward.org.

Media Contact

Rissa Guffey, BioForward Wisconsin, 1 3174179353, [email protected], www.bioforward.org

SOURCE BioForward Wisconsin