Biographical Story of How One Family Used Faith, Love and Understanding to Navigate Through Schizophrenia and Schizoid Personalities

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Cairis said, "The purpose of writing this is to encourage, enlighten, educate and intrigue readers with photos, poetry and history. All three are deceased and I know I will be with them in Heaven. It begins with the birth of my younger brother when I was seven and ends when I am sixty-eight when he passed away. I resolve to continue telling stories to share with others for their edification."

Author Cairis, also known as Kristen Suzanne Atkinson, was born in Dayton, Ohio. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English, Theater and Art from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. While at that school, she was the editor of the HSU Toyon Literary publication and performed in two plays on campus. Cairis also holds a Master of Fine Arts in Writing from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. She has been writing poetry and short stories since the first grade. This is her first published rendering in the form of personal memoir/narrative journalism.

Atkinson currenting lives in Grand Terrace, California in the inherited house where she lived with her family from 1961 to 1973. Atkinson traveled to England in 2014 to the C.S. Lewis Conference in Oxford and Cambridge. Besides her love for writing, Atkinson enjoys music, singing, cooking, baking pies, walking daily, and practicing good health. She believes there is always something to write so she has never experienced writer's block.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. TIMES TO WEEP, LAUGH, MOURN AND DANCE: Living With Schizoid Family and Faith is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

