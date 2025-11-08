Biohm Technologies Expands Biotech R&D Footprint with New Lab Space at Portal Innovations in Atlanta

Biohm Technologies, a microbiome innovation company known for advancing both the bacterial and fungal sides of gut health, announced today that it has opened laboratory space at Portal Innovations in Atlanta's Science Square, a leading hub for emerging biotech companies.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biohm Technologies, a microbiome innovation company known for advancing both the bacterial and fungal sides of gut health, announced today that it has opened laboratory space at Portal Innovations in Atlanta's Science Square, a leading hub for emerging biotech companies.

This new space marks a strategic expansion of Biohm's R&D footprint to accelerate the development of next-generation microbiome ingredients and is designed to advance the company's work at the intersection of data science and microbiology.

Situated within Atlanta's rapidly growing life-science hub and steps from Georgia Tech, the state-of-the-art Science Square campus provides Biohm with access to a collaborative scientific ecosystem. With three members of its leadership team already based in the region, Atlanta was a natural choice for Biohm's continued investment in research.

"Establishing a dedicated lab within Science Square enables us to scale our microbiome research and bring new innovation to the natural products industry faster," said Sam Schatz, CEO of Biohm Technologies. "This expansion reflects our commitment to advancing the science of the gut microbiome—especially the under-recognized role of fungi—and translating that research into meaningful product innovation for our brand partners."

The new lab will focus on strain development and characterization, along with product-focused research on bacterial–fungal interactions within the gut microbiome, to support the next generation of dietary supplement innovation. "As consumer interest in microbiome health continues to surge, supplement and functional food and beverage brands are looking for differentiated, science-backed solutions," Schatz added. "This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver that innovation."

Biohm Technologies, based in Cleveland, OH, specializes in the development of targeted microbiome products leveraging the company's extensive dataset of bacterial and fungal populations in the gut, a departure from the industry's predominant focus on bacteria alone. Biohm's data-driven methodology, called Symbiont®, is the basis for the creation of award-winning ingredients validated through clinical trials. The company's flagship ingredient is Mycohsa™, the first data-powered probiotic blend clinically shown to break down digestive biofilms and support optimal levels of both bacteria and yeasts for gut health. Biohm Technologies also offers its state-of-the-art, comprehensive microbiome gut testing kits as a private label solution for brands in the health and wellness space. To contact Biohm Technologies, email [email protected] or visit https://biohmtechnologies.com.

