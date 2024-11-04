BioLab Holdings Inc. Announces New Chief Operating Officer

"It's an honor to lead such an innovative organization that's making a difference in the advanced wound care and skin substitution industry," said Lopez. "In my role, I'll ensure we continue to grow, optimize systems, and provide tangible results by building a best-in-class team and operation." Post this

Lopez was previously COO at CND Lifesciences, a Scottsdale laboratory that launched the first commercially available skin-based test to detect abnormalities in nerve fibers. In addition, Lopez led operations for local medical device companies including Merz Pharma and GT Medical Technologies. During his tenure as an executive for GT Medical Technologies, he supported the FDA clearance, successful commercialization and growth of a differentiated technology in the brain cancer space. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico.

Lopez's skillset, demonstrating an impressive range of knowledge, includes manufacturing, supply chain, quality, regulation compliance, engineering, human resources, information technology, and research and development.

As BioLab's new COO, Lopez plans to effectively communicate with leadership and the team to bridge the gap between the company's objectives and manufacturing capabilities. He will oversee the start and finish of business operations and procedures to ensure that BioLab continues to fulfill its mission.

"I'm confident that Hernan's skills and experience will motivate the BioLab team and move us towards our continuous goal of creating and distributing the best quality products for providers and patients," said President and Co-Founder Jaime Leija. "His knowledge and skillsets will set the tone for our growth as a company."

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing. Its products, Membrane Wrap Lite™, Tri-Membrane Wrap™, Membrane Wrap™, and Membrane Wrap - Hydro™, use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane that provides structural tissue for use as a wound protectant covering. The products are minimally manipulated, preserving the properties that the tissue exhibits in its natural state. The company's mission is to manufacture reliable and safe products with the highest quality to help optimize body performance through continuous innovation, education, superior customer service and teamwork. For more information, visit biolabholdings.net.

