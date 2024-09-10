BioLab Holdings Inc. Hires Learning & Development Manager

"I couldn't be more excited to join the team at BioLab Holdings Inc. to improve and expand upon their employee growth structure and strategy," said Spicer. Post this

Spicer has spent the last 15 years helping others grow and succeed, specializing in human resources, leadership and development, organizational effectiveness, coaching, and assessments for companies such as Walmart, Hewlett Packard, State Farm and Ingram Micro. Prior to joining BioLab, she worked at OnTrac as the manager of talent management and center of excellence, supporting their training, facilitation, leadership, workforce development, and learning needs. Spicer holds a bachelor's degree in communication and business and a master's degree in psychology/therapy with a focus on neuroscience.

In this role, Spicer aspires to build and foster a learning ecosystem and culture that empowers BioLab's workforce. To achieve this, she envisions managing a just-in-time, one-stop-shop hub where employees can access tailored learning resources and tools to support their individual development plans, career goals, and aspirations. Through strategic collaboration and trust, Spicer plans to help staff reach and unleash their maximum potential.

"Heather's experience and attitude is exactly what we were looking for and we look forward seeing the company and employee growth that she brings to BioLab," said President and Co-Founder Jaime Leija. "Adding a learning and development manager to our team is an important step in our long-term strategy as we take our business to new heights."

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing. Its products, Membrane Wrap Lite™, Tri-Membrane Wrap™, Membrane Wrap™, and Membrane Wrap - Hydro™, use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane that provides structural tissue for use as a wound protectant covering. The products are minimally manipulated, preserving the properties that the tissue exhibits in its natural state. The company's mission is to manufacture reliable and safe products with the highest quality to help optimize body performance through continuous innovation, education, superior customer service and teamwork. For more information, visit biolabholdings.net.

