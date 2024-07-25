Biolabs New Haven and ClimateHaven Partner to Scale Climate Technologies in Connecticut

Partnership uniting Biolabs and ClimateHaven provides critical new resource for climate technology-focused innovation in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biolabs New Haven and ClimateHaven announce a new partnership agreement to foster a thriving climate tech startup community in New Haven, CT. By joining forces, ClimateHaven and Biolabs further their aligned mission to accelerate innovation by developing a new path for climate tech startups to access laboratory space.

Biolabs pioneered the lab co-working concept and operates fully serviced and equipped wet lab facilities across the US, Europe, and Japan. At BioLabs, early-stage life science startups can focus on science, not lab operations, and scale their startups quickly. Biolabs New Haven, the newest US location in the global Biolabs network, opened its 41,000 sq ft lab and office co-working facility at 101 College Street in February 2024.

ClimateHaven is a global community for climate tech entrepreneurship, rooted in New Haven. The ClimateHaven hub provides incubation space, accelerator programming and valuable partners to help startups deliver the solutions propelling us towards carbon neutrality, creating a healthy planet for all. ClimateHaven's extensive resource Partner Network supports climate tech startups through the challenging phases of technology development and commercial deployment.

Biolabs New Haven is the newest company to join ClimateHaven's Partner Network. This partnership increases the footprint of climate tech innovation space in New Haven, enabling ClimateHaven startups to access new facilities, programming and the laboratory space needed to accelerate product development.

Media Contact

Haley Lieberman, ClimateHaven, 917.734.2950, [email protected], https://www.climatehaven.tech/

SOURCE ClimateHaven