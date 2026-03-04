Biolevel and University of Leicester's Centre for Phage Research Partner to Combat Agricultural Bacterial Diseases

Biolevel Limited, a leading agricultural biotechnology company specializing in multi-strain bacterial consortia, today announced a groundbreaking research collaboration with the Becky Mayer Centre for Phage Research. The partnership agreement, formalized last week during meetings at Leicester's historic campus, represents a significant step forward in developing innovative phage-based solutions to combat bacterial diseases that threaten global food security.

Bacterial crop diseases are among the most devastating threats in global agriculture, causing billions of dollars in annual losses and, in some cases, leaving growers with no effective control options. For several major bacterial pathogens, no effective traditional chemical solutions exist and farmers facing these diseases often have little more than containment strategies, not cures. Phage-based therapy changes that equation. By harnessing highly specific bacteriophages — natural viruses that target and eliminate harmful bacteria — this technology opens a new frontier in crop protection. Rather than suppressing disease broadly and imperfectly, phages can precisely eliminate the causal pathogen while preserving beneficial soil microbiomes and ecological balance.

Laurence Berman, Co-Founder of Biolevel, met with Leicester's leading phage researchers to seal the collaboration that promises to revolutionize agricultural disease management. The collaboration will leverage Leicester's world-renowned expertise in bacteriophage research alongside Biolevel's proven track record in developing and commercializing biological agricultural solutions. Together, the partners will focus on identifying, isolating, and developing bacteriophages capable of targeting specific bacterial pathogens that cause significant crop losses worldwide.

"This partnership represents the convergence of two complementary areas of expertise," said Laurence Berman, Co-Founder of Biolevel Limited. "While Biolevel has successfully developed beneficial bacterial consortia that enhance nutrient availability for crops, this collaboration with Leicester allows us to address the other side of the equation – controlling harmful bacterial diseases that can devastate agricultural productivity."

The Becky Mayer Centre for Phage Research, led by internationally recognized scientists, aims to solve pressing medical and agricultural needs through multidisciplinary research to isolate, understand, and deliver phages and phage-based products to prevent and treat bacterial infections. The Centre's state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in phage isolation, characterization, and development provide the perfect complement to Biolevel's commercial agricultural biotechnology platform.

"The enthusiasm and scientific rigor demonstrated by the Leicester team during our recent collaboration discussions reinforces our confidence in this partnership," added Berman. "Their multidisciplinary approach to phage research, combined with our global agricultural distribution network, positions us to deliver meaningful solutions to farmers worldwide."

Professor Martha Clokie, Director of the Centre for Phage Research at Leicester, emphasized the potential impact of the collaboration: "Agricultural bacterial diseases represent a significant challenge to global food security, and we're excited to apply our phage expertise to address these critical issues. Biolevel's proven track record in bringing biological solutions to market, combined with our research capabilities, creates an ideal partnership for translating cutting-edge science into practical agricultural applications."

About Biolevel Limited

Founded as an agricultural biotechnology innovator, Biolevel Limited specializes in developing multi-strain bacterial consortia that fix nitrogen and solubilize phosphorus and potassium for enhanced crop nutrition. The company's product portfolio includes MaizeNP, PhosN, and GramaxNP, distributed globally through strategic partnerships with leading agricultural distributors. Biolevel is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture through cutting-edge biological solutions.

About the Centre for Phage Research, University of Leicester

The Becky Mayer Centre for Phage Research at the University of Leicester is a world-leading research facility dedicated to advancing the science and application of bacteriophage therapy. Under the direction of Professor Dr. Martha Clokie and Dr Andrew Millard, renowned experts in phage biology and applications, the Centre conducts multidisciplinary research to isolate, characterize, and develop phage-based solutions for medical and agricultural applications. Located on Leicester's historic campus, the Centre's cutting-edge laboratory facilities and team of internationally recognized researchers contribute to global efforts to combat bacterial infections and antimicrobial resistance through innovative phage therapies. The Centre's expertise spans from fundamental phage biology to translational applications, making it an ideal partner for commercial biotechnology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected outcomes of the research collaboration. Actual results may vary based on research findings, regulatory requirements, and market conditions.

Media Contact

Laurence Berman, Biolevel Limited, 44 7807097946, [email protected], www.biolevel.net

Professor Martha Clokie & Dr Andrew Millard, Directors, Centre for Phage Research University of Leicester, [email protected], www.leicester.ac.uk

