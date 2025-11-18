Biolevel MaizeNP Dry Planterbox Treatment Now OMRI Listed in the U.S. and Canada, Expanding Organic Options for Corn Growers

Biolevel announced today that it has received formal notification from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) that Biolevel MaizeNP™ Dry Planterbox Treatment is now OMRI Listed® for use in organic crop production across the United States and Canada. This milestone expands Biolevel's organic product line with a much-requested formulation specifically designed for organic corn farmers who do not use liquid in-furrow or seed-coating equipment.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biolevel announced today that it has received formal notification from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) that Biolevel MaizeNP™ Dry Planterbox Treatment is now OMRI Listed® for use in organic crop production across the United States and Canada. This milestone expands Biolevel's organic product line with a much-requested formulation specifically designed for organic corn farmers who do not use liquid in-furrow or seed-coating equipment.

The new MaizeNP Dry Planterbox Treatment provides a convenient, equipment-free way for organic corn growers to access Biolevel's proven multistrain microbial technology. Until now, Biolevel's OMRI-listed offerings were exclusively soluble powders. While highly effective, many organic growers have limited access to spray rigs or liquid delivery systems. Biolevel listened to farmer feedback and developed this dry planterbox alternative—making biological seed nutrition accessible to a broader range of organic operations.

"Organic growers asked for a dry planterbox option—and we delivered," said Laurence Berman, Biolevel chairman and founder. "This product ensures that any organic corn farmer, regardless of equipment setup, can benefit from improved early root development, nutrient availability, and plant vigor right from the seed trench."

MaizeNP Dry Planterbox Treatment contains Biolevel's multistrain microbial consortium designed to fix nitrogen, release bound phosphorus and potassium, and unlock micronutrients in the root zone. The microbial product supports improved emergence, stronger early-season root architecture, and a more balanced nutritional environment for corn.

With this expansion, Biolevel now offers in its organic product line two convenient product options for corn growers, along the PhosN soluble powder for soybean (PFR Proven), vegetables and potatoes and ReGenerator soluble powder as a highly efficacious crop residue breakdown product.

Biolevel's microbial products are built on more than 20 years of R&D, focusing on synergistic multistrain formulations that are stable, consistent, and convenient. All formulations are shelf-stable for two years, require no refrigeration, and are tolerant of diverse agronomic and environmental conditions.

Biolevel products are available from a growing list of retailers across North America. For more information, visit biolevel.net.

About Biolevel

Biolevel Ltd. is dedicated to developing and delivering a new generation of biological nutrition products that support the real-world practices of farmers around the globe. Founded by Laurence Berman, Ian Robertson, and Lutz Glandorf, Biolevel was created to provide consistent, convenient, and agronomically robust bionutrition solutions capable of performing under real-world farm conditions. After more than two decades of research, development, and validation, Biolevel's market-leading biologicals for corn, soybeans, potatoes, cereal crops and others—MaizeNP™, PhosN™, GramaxNP™, and ReGenerator™—have been commercialized across Europe, North America, and Africa. Biolevel continues to expand its portfolio into additional crops including canola, sunflower, tomatoes, and other fruits and vegetables. Biolevel can be found on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact

Lutz Glandorf, Biolevel, 1 9173400222, [email protected], www.biolevel.net

SOURCE Biolevel