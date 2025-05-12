Biolevel ReGenerator Wettable Powder Receives OMRI Listing

Biolevel ReGenerator is now certified for use in organic farming. The fungal and bacterial biological product fastens the breakdown of crop residue and helps to bring tied up nutrients back into the soil. Farmers benefit from improved nutrient availability and the improved mechanical workability of the field.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biolevel announced it has received notification from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) that ReGenerator™ wettable powder is listed by OMRI for organic crop production in the U.S. ReGenerator is a new fungal biological product that helps to degrade crop residue in the field to improve the mechanical workability of the field and to help to bring tied up valuable nutrients back into the soil. Additional multiple strains of beneficial microbes fix nitrogen and release phosphorus, potassium and micronutrients from the soil to make more balanced nutrition readily available to field crops.

"Farmers see multiple benefits from one post-harvest application of Regenerator. The faster breakdown of corn stubble saves the grower cost by improving nutrient availability, and by allowing for faster machinery runs in the field with less resistance from crop residue", said Laurence Berman, Biolevel chairman and founder. "We have customers who graze cattle on ReGenerator treated corn stubble, and all report the same: Cows prefer to graze on treated areas of the field".

Biolevel has spent more than 20 years developing its bionutrition product platform, focusing on creating synergistic, multistrain products that are more consistent and convenient than current offerings. The company's proprietary productization process has produced multistrain biological nutrition products that are more tolerant to agronomic, environmental and logistical stresses, do not require refrigeration or additional on-site fermentation, and are shelf stable for two years. Biolevel currently offers MaizeNP for corn and PhosN for soybeans, both of which are available in OMRI listed product versions. Biolevel GramaxNP is a liquid seed coating for small grains. ReGenerator wettable powder has a two year shelf life and can be stored without the need for refrigeration. The wettable powder quickly goes into full solution for convenient spray application. Biolevel anticipates receiving OMRI listing for the additional formulations in the near future.

Biolevel products are available from a growing list of retailers in the U.S. For more information go to biolevel.net.

About Biolevel

Biolevel Ltd. is dedicated to developing and delivering a new generation of biological nutrition products that support the real-world practices of farmers around the globe. Founded by Laurence Berman, Ian Robertson, and Lutz Glandorf, Biolevel was born out of a need for more consistent and convenient bionutrition products that could better withstand the variety of harsh conditions farmers face in the storage, application and use of biological products. After more than 20 years of development, R&D, and validation, Biolevel's market-leading biologicals for corn, soybeans, potatoes, cereal, and other crops — MaizeNP™, PhosN™ and GramaxNP™ biofertilizers — were commercialized in Europe, North America, and Africa. Biolevel plans to expand the application and distribution of its products to other crops, including canola, sunflower, tomatoes, and other fruits and vegetables. Biolevel can be found on LinkedIn and YouTube.

