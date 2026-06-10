Bioline and Biolevel Partner to Help Kenyan Farmers Get More From Every Bag of Fertiliser

Biolevel, a global developer of microbial biofertilizer technologies, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Bioline Agrosciences Africa to bring innovative biological crop nutrition solutions to Kenyan farmers. The partnership follows successful local field evaluations demonstrating the ability of Biolevel's microbial technologies to improve nutrient-use efficiency, helping growers reduce fertiliser requirements by 15–30% while maintaining or increasing yields. As fertiliser costs remain vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical events, the collaboration aims to help farmers improve profitability while reducing dependence on increasingly expensive inputs.

CHIPPING NORTON, England and NAIVASHA, Kenya, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What happens in a narrow strip of water thousands of kilometres away can determine how much a farmer in Eldoret spends on fertiliser.

In recent months, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping route that carries roughly a third of the world's fertiliser trade, have highlighted how vulnerable agricultural input markets remain. For countries like Kenya, which import most of their fertiliser, disruptions in global supply chains quickly translate into higher costs on the farm.

Against this backdrop, Biolevel, a global developer of microbial biofertilizer technologies, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Bioline Agrosciences Africa to introduce a new category of biological crop nutrition solutions to Kenyan farmers. The agreement marks Biolevel's entry into the Kenyan market and expands Bioline's portfolio beyond biological crop protection into crop nutrition. Under the partnership, Bioline

Agrosciences Africa will distribute Biolevel's microbial crop nutrition products across Kenya, with plans to expand into East and Southern Africa. The collaboration follows several seasons of local field evaluations, where the products demonstrated consistent performance under Kenyan growing conditions. The timing reflects a challenge facing farmers across the region. Fertiliser remains one of the largest production costs in agriculture, accounting for as much as 30 to 50 percent of total costs depending on the crop and production system. While governments have invested heavily in subsidy programmes to improve access, many farmers are finding that applying more fertiliser does not always deliver proportionally higher yields. Across major maize-growing regions, fertiliser use has increased steadily over the past decade, yet productivity gains have often lagged behind expectations, with yields in many areas remaining below two tonnes per hectare. Some farmers now apply higher volumes each season simply to maintain previous levels of production. The issue is not always access to nutrients. Increasingly, it is how eciently crops are able to use them.

Biolevel's technology is designed to address that challenge. Rather than supplying nutrients directly, the company's microbial products help plants access nutrients already present in the soil or applied through conventional fertilisers. When applied at the seed stage, beneficial microorganisms support root development and stimulate natural processes such as nitrogenfixation and nutrient solubilisation, improving nutrient-use eciency throughout the crop cycle. In local field evaluations, the technology demonstrated the potential to reduce fertiliser requirements by between 15 and 30 percent while maintaining expected yields. In some cases, yields improved even as fertiliser use declined. For farmers, the implications are significant. A reduction in fertiliser use can lower production costs immediately while reducing exposure to future price volatility. For a maize farmer spending thousands of shillings per acre on fertiliser each season, improved eciency can free up resources for better seed, crop protection, irrigation, or farm expansion. The partnership also reflects a broader shift taking place across global agriculture. Biological agricultural inputs have become one of the fastest-growing segments of the crop input market as growers look for ways to improve productivity while managing costs, strengthening soil health, and reducing environmental pressure. Increasingly, biological nutrition products are being used alongside conventional fertilisers rather than replacing them.

For Bioline Agrosciences Africa, the addition of biological nutrition strengthens an integrated approach that already includes biological crop protection solutions. Farmers are increasingly looking for systems that connect pest management, soil health, and crop nutrition rather than treating each challenge separately. "With the addition of Biolevel's microbial biofertilizers, we can now oer a more comprehensive integrated farm management approach," said Barnaba Rotich, Head of Commercial for Africa and the Middle East at Bioline Agrosciences. Kenya's fertiliser subsidy programme has improved aordability for many growers, but rising global uncertainty continues to expose the risks of relying solely on increasing input volumes. Supply chain disruptions, energy price fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions remain capable of reshaping agricultural economics with little warning. In that environment, simply making fertiliser cheaper may not be enough. For Kenyan farmers operating under tightening margins and growing uncertainty, the next breakthrough may not come from applying more nutrients, but from helping crops make better use of the nutrients already available.

About Bioline Agrosciences

Bioline Agrosciences is a global leader in biological control solutions, providing growers with environmentally friendly pest management tools that promote sustainable agriculture. With a presence in over 35 countries, the company leverages local innovation and expertise to deliver solutions designed by farmers, for farmers.

About Biolevel

Biolevel develops advanced biological crop nutrition technologies designed to address the practical challenges of storing, applying, and scaling microbial solutions in modern agriculture. Its portfolio including MaizeNP, PhosN, and GramaxNP supports nutrient eciency and soil health across major crops.

Media Contact

Lewis Wachira, Bioline Agrosciences, 254 729 288 606, [email protected], www.biolineagrosciences.com

SOURCE Bioline Agrosciences