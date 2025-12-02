BIOLOUVE Launches in the United States, Introducing a Science-Driven Approach to Feminine Intimate Health & Wellness

Biolouve, a biotechnology-inspired feminine-care brand founded by two female bioengineers, launches in the United States after empowering thousands of women across Latin America. The brand's mission is to help women feel confident and in control of their intimate wellness through science-backed, gentle, and gynecologist-approved care products formulated for everyday comfort.
DOVER, Del., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After empowering thousands of women across Latin America, Biolouve, a biotechnology-inspired feminine-care brand founded by two female bioengineers, launches in the United States. The company's mission is to empower women to feel confident, healthy, and in control of their intimate wellness—without shame and without limits.
Founded in Uruguay, Biolouve combines biotechnology, dermatological insight, and a commitment to women's wellbeing to create gentle, effective formulas that support the natural balance of intimate skin.
A New Standard in Feminine Intimate Care Routine
At the core of Biolouve's formulations is BioticV+, a proprietary complex that blends advanced biotechnology with postbiotic lactobacillus ferment to help support the skin's natural defenses in the intimate area. Each product is science-backed, gynecologist-approved, and tested for compatibility with sensitive skin. Beyond product innovation, Biolouve embraces open, stigma-free conversations about feminine health. As the founders emphasize, "Vulva care is also skin care."
"We created Biolouve to close the gap between science and everyday self-care," said Camila Tub Caplan, co-founder of Biolouve. "For too long, intimate wellness has been treated as taboo. We want women to feel informed, confident, and proud of caring for every part of themselves."
Through its launch campaign, "Turn On Your Power," Biolouve encourages women to see health and pleasure as complementary aspects of empowerment. The campaign celebrates confidence, body awareness, and the freedom to feel comfortable in one's own skin.
U.S. Product Collection
Biolouve is introducing its line of feminine intimate-care essentials to the U.S. market. The collection is designed as a simple, science-based ritual that supports everyday comfort and confidence.
The V Ritual features three core steps:
- V Happy Everyday – A moisturizing intimate-cleansing lotion that gently cleanses while helping to maintain skin hydration and freshness.
- V Fresh & Ready – A refreshing intimate deodorant spray with lactic acid, aloe, and prebiotics for all-day comfort and confidence.
- V Majestic – A hydrating serum that leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth, and nourished.
- On-the-Go Essentials include:
- V Flash – A shower-free intimate-cleansing foam that provides instant freshness Anytime, Anywhere.
- V On The Go – Biodegradable intimate wipes suitable for daily use and travel.
All Biolouve products are formulated with naturally derived ingredients and are free from animal testing, sulfates, parabens, glycerin, and alcohol. Each formula undergoes dermatological and gynecological testing to ensure safety and skin compatibility.
Availability
Beginning December 1, Biolouve products are available nationwide through www.biolouve.com and Amazon.
About Biolouve
Biolouve is a biotechnology-inspired feminine-care brand founded by two Latina bioengineers in Uruguay. The company develops gentle, pH balanced, science-based products designed to support the natural defenses and balance of intimate skin. Biolouve's mission is to make vulva care a natural part of self-care, helping women feel confident and comfortable in their bodies—without discomfort or shame.
Media Contact:
