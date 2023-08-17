Biomanufacturing Facility Design: The Impact of Annex 1 and Contamination Control Strategy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Participants will learn how to define critical control points and assess the effectiveness of design, procedural, technical and organizational controls and monitoring measures. Tweet this

Register now to unlock the potential of a well-planned CCS and address contamination control practices that can help transform a facility's performance and take biomanufacturing operations to the next level.

Join Jeff Odum, CPIP, Practice Lead, ATMPs and Biologics, Genesis AEC, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biomanufacturing Facility Design: The Impact of Annex 1 and Contamination Control Strategy.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks