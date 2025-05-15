Biomarker Solutions for Steatotic Liver Disease: Enabling Better Insights into MASH/MASLD Biology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the importance of a precision medicine approach in steatotic liver disease. Attendees will gain insight into developing liver genotyping assays that are highly accurate, sensitive and specific. The featured speakers will discuss how clinical trial assays and genotyping kits can enhance research and clinical insight.
TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steatotic liver disease (SLD), including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), is one of the most common forms of chronic liver disease, with an estimated prevalence of about 30 percent across many countries.
The I148M genotype variant of the PNPLA3 gene is associated with MASH/MASLD disease severity and fibrosis progression even in the absence of classical metabolic dysfunction (including obesity). Conversely, single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) within or close to the hydroxysteroid 17-β dehydrogenase 13 (HSD17B13) gene is associated with reduced risk and severity of MASH/MASLD disease, and as such, both genes are of significant research interest to the field.
The expert speakers will focus on how using PNPLA3 and HSD17B13 clinical trial assays for clinical trial use and a PNPLA3 genotyping kit for research use provide researchers with better insights into MASH/MASLD biology. This webinar explores some of the realities of a precision medicine approach to SLD from a diagnostic provider's perspective.
Register for this webinar today to discuss the impact of genetic markers on the severity and treatment of MASH/MASLD and how clinical trial assays and genotyping kits can enhance research and clinical insight.
Join experts from Almac Diagnostic Services, Dr. Steven Walker, Director of Product Management; and Dr. Cheryl McFarlane, Associate Director, Assay Development & Validation, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biomarker Solutions for Steatotic Liver Disease: Enabling Better Insights into MASH/MASLD Biology.
