bioMérieux - 2024 Financial Results

MARCY-L'ÉTOILE, France, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors of bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, met on March 6 under the chairmanship of Alexandre Mérieux and approved the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Full year sales reaching €3,980 million, representing +10.3% organic growth, exceeding the 2024 sales guidance of +8% to +10%. The four growth drivers of the GO•28 strategic plan, delivered performances above mid-term guidance while the BIOFIRE® respiratory panels sales were dynamic throughout the year:

BIOFIRE® non respiratory panels (non-RP) sales are up +17% with double digit growth in all regions;

Acceleration in SPOTFIRE® deployment: €95 million annual sales, outperforming the 2024 €80 million target, and 3,000 instruments installed at the end of 2024;

Microbiology up +8.3% driven by reagents volumes and prices increases;

Industrial Applications growing steadily, close to +9%, with reagents double digit sales growth in both the pharma and food segments;

BIOFIRE® respiratory panels (RP) sales increased +12%, a strong performance driven by the large use of the existing TORCH installed base in the context of a sustained epidemiology throughout the year.

Fourth quarter total sales of €1,1 billion, representing +10.1% organic growth.

Contributive operating income before non-recurring items (CEBIT) reached €673 million, up +20% at constant exchange rates and scope, exceeding the +12% / +17% annual guidance. The 2024 CEBIT margin stands at 16.9% of sales, up +30bps versus 2023, despite a -€59m currency effect, and a strong +150bps improvement at constant exchange rate and scope.

2024 performance fully in line with the four dimensions of the GO•28 strategic plan: profitable growth at constant exchange rate and scope, driven by teams' focus on simplification and efficiency. Significant achievements on the CSR roadmap, with acceleration in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction.

2025 Guidance:

Sales to grow by at least 7% at constant exchange rates and scope, in line with GO•28 growth ambitions;

Contributive operating income before non-recurring items is expected to grow by at least +10% at constant exchange rates and scope. A negative currency effect in the range of €30 million versus 2024 is expected in 2025.

GO•28 ambitions include sales growth by +7% CAGR at constant exchange rate and scope over the period 2024/2028, and the achievement of a 20% CEBIT margin in 2028 at constant exchange rate while acting responsibly, in line with our CSR Roadmap.

Pierre Boulud, Chief Executive Officer, says: "Our 2024 performance demonstrates bioMérieux's ability to reach our GO•28 ambition. SPOTFIRE® sales accelerated significantly, BIOFIRE® maintained its market leadership in sales and new installations, and we continued to gain market shares in microbiology and industrial applications. In 2024, bioMérieux has also successfully delivered a strong profitability improvement, demonstrating an excellent roll-out of our simplification and efficiency initiatives. On this strong basis, we expect in 2025 our sales to grow by at least 7% at constant exchange rates and scope, and CEBIT to increase by at least 10% at constant exchange rates and scope."

