Biometric-centric digital identity finds a home at The Prism Project

"The Prism emerged organically from collaborative strategic research focused on developing new insights into digital transformation," said FindBiometrics' Alex Perala. "FindBiometrics' long-standing partnership with Acuity Market Intelligence has been the basis of valuable and unique insights that we've brought to the market over the past decade. In a way, The Prism Project is the culmination of an ongoing conversation about biometrics, digital identity and the evolution of this emerging technology market."

According to Acuity principal and founder Maxine Most, "The Prism is truly unique. It is the only biometric-centric framework for evaluating the emerging global digital identity ecosystem." Most continued, "We believe that without biometrics, there is no link between digital data and a human being and no way to solve the digital identity problem. Digital Identity requires biometrics at the core."

Now, in 2024, Acuity and FindBiometrics have launched The Prism Project (www.the-prism-project.com) to provide a platform to share and expand on this new paradigm for evaluating the digital identity ecosystem. This includes publishing a 2024 update to the flagship Biometric Digital Identity Prism Report as well as introducing three vertically-focused Prism Reports analyzing the role of biometric digital identity in financial services, government, and travel and hospitality.

Organizations that would like to participate in The Prism Project can complete the 2024 Biometric Digital Identity Prism Road Ahead Survey at https://findbiometrics.com/prism-survey.

Organizations that would like to be included in the 2024 Prism ecosystem can submit a request at https://www.the-prism-project.com/prism-placement.

The flagship Biometric Digital Identity Prism Report includes:

The Biometric Digital Identity Prism model.

Proprietary survey results assessing critical drivers and obstacles of enterprise digital transformation.

Analysis of the impact of biometrics-centric digital identity on enterprise digital transformation in key vertical markets: financial services, travel and hospitality, government services, and healthcare.

Profiles of leading vendors at the forefront of the digital identity revolution.

Evaluations of all vendors appearing in the Prism landscape including: 1Kosmos, Amadeus, Anonybit, Assignio, AuthenticID, AuthID, Aware, Beyond Identity, BioID, Clear, Collins Aerospace, Daon, Entrust, Facephi, Facetec, Fujitsu, Hypr, Idemia, IDme, ID Mission, IDnow, ID R&D, IDverse, iiDENTIFii, iProov, Incode, Integrated Biometrics, Jumio, Keyless, NEC, Okta, Onfido, Oosto, Paravision, Persona, Pindrop, PingID, Plaid, PresentID, Rank One Computing, Ripple, Sailpoint, Shuftipro, Sita, Smile Identity, Socure, Stytch, Tech5, Thales, Trulioo, Trustmatic, Truststamp, Veratad, Veridas, Veriff, VisionBox, Wicketsoft, Yoti, Yubico.

The 2023 Biometric Digital Identity Prism report is free to download at https://www.the-prism-project.com/annual-prism-download.

The vertical Prism reports will deep-dive into how biometric digital identity can address some of the most critical digital transformation challenges faced within each marketplace.

Each vertical report will:

Provide proprietary market revenue and transaction volume forecasts.

Include a targeted vertical Prism landscape model.

Highlight critical, high impact challenges within the vertical market that biometric digital identity can address.

Present vendor case studies that demonstrate how biometric-based digital identity solves these real-world problems in the market today.

Evaluate vendors playing key roles in the developing the identity ecosystem within the vertical market.

Previews of the vertical Prism reports are available at https://www.the-prism-project.com/prism-reports.

More information on The Prism Project as well as information on report sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.the-prism-project.com.

