Biomimetic Dentistry May Help Children Avoid Early Cavities, According to Upper East Side Pediatric Dentist Dr. Sara Babich

Dr. Sara B. Babich, an Upper East Side pediatric dentist, discusses how biomimetic dentistry and P11-4 technology may help treat early enamel white spots in children before they progress into cavities. The minimally invasive approach supports enamel remineralization and may reduce the need for drilling in appropriate pediatric cases.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pediatric dentist Dr. Sara Babich feels a special obligation to educate her young patients and their families about practicing good oral health. She, therefore, stays current with research on techniques that could positively impact her young patients. One such innovative technology is biomimetic dentistry, or nature-mimicking dentistry. The material is said to support the repair of early enamel damage by using the self-assembling peptide P11-4, a small protein-like molecule used to support enamel remineralization. This repair takes place at the "white spot" stage that signifies early demineralization of the enamel. "The beauty of this technology is that treating white spot lesions may help prevent the deterioration that leads to a cavity and may reduce the need for drilling," said Dr. Babich. Also, she continued, "this procedure can treat white spots that tend to form more readily on tooth surfaces near braces and other orthodontic appliances."