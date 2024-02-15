BioNeex Raises $0.5 Million Seed Round to Expand its Biopharma R&D Business Development Platform

Investment Led by Global Biopharma Executives as Company Adds Industry Expertise to its Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioNeex (www.bioneex.com), the biopharmaceutical industry's first research and development (R&D) business development platform, announced today it has successfully closed its $0.5 million seed round of financing oversubscribed and launched a new $6 million funding round. The BioNeex marketplace connects biotech and biopharma companies, along with venture capital investors, with the most up-to-date drug candidate information directly from drug developers to facilitate biopharma licensing, co-development partnerships and investment.

Investment in BioNeex's successful seed funding round was led by biopharma industry leaders, including former executives at Pfizer and Amgen. The funds raised will be used for product development, including to enhance the user experience for BioNeex platform members. The company is also working to improve client support and add new services on behalf of its global client base. BioNeex is already welcoming venture capital firms and family offices for its next funding round, with a goal of raising $6 million.

"We are proud to see that industry leaders with extensive experience and knowledge of the biopharmaceutical industry truly believe in the BioNeex platform as a tool to increase partnerships and investments in biopharma through one-on-one connections in the marketplace," said Dr. Smbat Rafayelyan, Founder & CEO of BioNeex. "Their investment in BioNeex will help us continue to provide new products, services and platform enhancements that improve how drug development companies, potential partners and investors interact via the BioNeex marketplace."

BioNeex's ongoing success has been led by its hands-on Advisory Board, which includes industry leaders from biopharma and venture capital firms. The advisors include a former president of Pfizer China, venture partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners, former CEO of Takeda Ventures, former managing director at Blackstone Group, former managing partner of Nextech Invest and industry leader with experience at Amgen, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. Under their leadership, BioNeex has continued to strengthen its team and invest in both product development and market growth.

BioNeex expanded its technology expertise by adding industry leader Edgar Marukyan as its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Marukyan joined BioNeex from the digital marketing technology company Renderforest, where he led the creation and launch of three successful products spanning three different platforms. During his tenure, the company grew to serve more than 20 million product users, resulting in multi-million dollar revenue growth. Today, Marukyan is leading BioNeex's continued enhancement of its proprietary drug candidates listing process and searching, as well as its recommendation and matchmaking algorithms.

The BioNeex platform is a secure online marketplace serving more than 300 biotech and biopharma companies, along with venture capital firms, where companies list drug candidates available for licensing, co-development partnerships and investment. On the business development platform, companies and venture capital firms match and connect directly to discuss licensing and co-development partnerships and investment deals. BioNeex delivers the most up-to-date drug candidate information in the biopharma industry, provided directly from drug discovery and development companies. The marketplace is focused on novel drug candidates — first-in-class, best-in-class new molecular entities (NMEs) with underlying proprietary platform technologies.

About BioNeex

BioNeex is the first R&D business development platform in the biopharmaceutical industry. The platform provides a marketplace where biotech and biopharma companies, along with venture capital firms come together to directly facilitate licensing and co-development partnerships for preclinical and clinical-stage drug candidates, and investment deals. BioNeex enables potential licensing and co-development partners and investors access to the most accurate and up-to-date information from drug candidate developers, and to contact them directly. For more information, please visit: www.bioneex.com.

