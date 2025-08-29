Bioneex's AI Agent Helped Stanford Founded Emerging Biotech Identify Novel Asset

Bioneex's AI-powered platform accelerates therapeutic asset search and evaluation, enabling biopharma companies and venture capital firms to identify and assess high-potential opportunities faster than ever before.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bioneex, the AI-powered biopharma matchmaking platform, announced that an emerging biotech company founded by a Stanford professor has successfully leveraged Bioneex's newly launched Search and Evaluation (S&E) AI Agent to identify a novel brain-penetrant, near-clinic-ready therapeutic candidate for an undisclosed target. The company is now in active discussions to in-license the asset.

The company is pioneering the development of neuro-immunotherapies and personalized medicines for neurodegenerative diseases and other inflammatory conditions. A recent high-impact publication from the group demonstrated that targeting specific immune-metabolic pathways in certain cells of the nervous system can restore neuronal function and cognitive performance across multiple disease models – findings that highlighted a previously overlooked therapeutic strategy.

"Based on the strength of our data, a specific immune-metabolic target emerged as a compelling lead – provided we could identify a brain-penetrant, near-clinic-ready candidate," said the company's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "We engaged Bioneex to help us navigate that search. Their AI-driven Search and Evaluation (S&E) and asset matching platform surfaced several promising candidates, and their team provided exceptional support throughout the outreach and engagement process. We are now in active discussions to in-license a BBB-penetrant novel asset with a clear path to the clinic."

Bioneex's newly launched AI Agent significantly reduces the manual workload in the asset scouting and evaluation process by leveraging its proprietary data from thousands of drug development companies, combined with global patents, scientific publications, and competitive intelligence. This unique AI-driven approach enables emerging biotechs and large biopharmaceutical companies alike to identify promising therapeutic opportunities faster and with higher precision.

"We built the Bioneex AI Agent to fundamentally change how biopharma companies and venture capital firms scout and assess therapeutic assets," said Dr. Smbat Rafayelyan, Founder & CEO of Bioneex. "This collaboration demonstrates what is possible when advanced AI is applied to one of the most human-intensive processes in biopharma business development. Our mission is to empower innovators, from emerging biotechs to major biopharmas and VCs, to identify the right assets faster, streamline Search and Evaluation (S&E) and deal sourcing, and ultimately bring transformative therapies to patients."

Bioneex's platform is trusted by a distinguished network of biopharmaceutical companies and biotech focused venture capital firms. In addition to its platform, Bioneex offers a custom enterprise AI Agent for large biopharma and VC clients. This bespoke solution integrates clients' internal R&D, Search & Evaluation, and Business Development datasets into the platform, combining them with Bioneex's proprietary data, global patents, scientific publications, and competitive intelligence – all within a secure and unified interface – and streamlines internal business development, search and evaluation, deal sourcing, and due diligence workflows.

This collaboration highlights how the next generation of AI tools is fundamentally changing the way biopharma innovators identify and secure new therapeutic opportunities.

About Bioneex

Bioneex is an AI-powered platform that connects biopharma companies and venture capital firms with drug development companies. Its AI Agent enables business development and deal sourcing teams to search and evaluate therapeutic opportunities by analyzing the platform's proprietary data, global patents, scientific publications, and industry intelligence. Through its custom-built solution, which integrates both public and clients' private data, Bioneex helps identify high-potential assets faster and streamline the path from scouting to due diligence and deal-making.

For more information, visit www.bioneex.com.

Media Contact

Smbat Rafayelyan, Bioneex Inc., 49 177 238 5727, [email protected], www.bioneex.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Bioneex Inc.