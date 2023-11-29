Bionic Bird Launches X-Fly, Blending Nature and Tech for a Mesmerizing Flight Experience

"X-Fly isn't just a device, it's an experience! Serving dual roles as an entertaining gadget and an insightful educational tool, X-Fly seamlessly blends leisure with learning." Post this

X-Fly offers organic bird or insect-like flight dynamics, delivering an authentic and immersive flying experience. Its unique flapping wing technology allows X-Fly to blend seamlessly with its surroundings and can be flown indoors and outdoors. The design also supports aerial acrobatics and smooth gliding. X-Fly's sophisticated sensors and "flight assistance" modes ensure users of all skill levels can easily operate it, without extensive training. Users can enjoy an uninterrupted flight experience and don't need to wait for recharging, thanks to a sleek design that allows the battery to be replaced easily. X-Fly accepts hardware plugins and software updates, ensuring that it remains relevant and adaptable to future technological advancements.

"X-Fly isn't just a device, it's an experience! Serving dual roles as an entertaining gadget and an insightful educational tool, X-Fly seamlessly blends leisure with learning," said Edwin Van Ruymbeke, the founder of Bionic Bird. "The organic flight dynamics, inspired by nature, offer people the opportunity to delve deeper into the marvels of science and technology, making X-Fly the clear choice for anyone eager to understand the intricate dance between biology and engineering."

X-Fly takes the user experience to the next level by blending smartphone-based Bluetooth commands with an optional, attachable patent-pending "X-Play" joystick. It's the perfect add-on for those who wish to operate X-Fly with a physical joystick rather than the touchscreen. X-Play easily clamps onto a user's smartphone and can be secured using the rubber band provided. The app can automatically detect the X-Play position on the screen and calibrate itself to adapt to it. No precise adjustment is required.

X-Fly's optional LED illumination plug-in casts a halo-like glow around the X-Fly. Users can enhance their flight experience by selecting their color of choice.The chosen hue not only transforms the X-Fly's visual appeal but also projects a dynamic shadow onto surfaces below, infusing the flight with an ethereal and dramatic touch.

Controlling this biomimetic wonder is intuitive and effortless. With state-of-the-art flight assist modes, the ability to change batteries on-the-go, and future-ready tech integrations, every flight is a story waiting to be told. X-Fly brings the beauty of nature's flight right to the user's fingertips. To pre-order X-Fly, visit pr.go2.fund/xfly.

About Bionic Bird

Founded in 2010, Bionic Bird was born out of a passion to create, deeply rooted in a family history. Edwin Van Ruymbeke, an aeronautical engineer, dreamt of being able to create an electrical bird that could be the successor of the well-known TIM, the mechanical bird, invented by both his father and grandfather back in the sixties. His advanced scientific knowledge of the flapping flights, gathered along the years, combined with a perfect proficiency in new technologies, made the MetaBird and MetaFly possible, and won the Concours Lepine gold medal. Now, the team is excited to introduce their newest addition to their biomimetic drone collection, X-Fly. For more information, visit https://www.bionicbird.com/.

