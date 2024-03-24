Bionique Launches Even & Renew, the Latest Addition to the Wellbeing Pro Series, Offering Hope for Those Battling Skin Dark Spots and Hyperpigmentation

Bionique's Even & Renew Tablets: TGA Listed Solution for Achieving Radiant, Even Skin Tone

SYDNEY, March 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The pursuit of a flawless and even skin tone is a universal desire, with individuals across the globe seeking effective solutions to combat pigmentation issues. Research conducted by ENSOUL Medical Clinic in 2023 has shed light on the prevalence of skin problems related to pigmentation among Asians, stemming from their increased melanin production.

Skin discoloration, often caused by excessive melanin secretion or irregular distribution within the skin, can be influenced by various factors including hormonal imbalances, genetic predisposition, sun exposure, and lifestyle habits. In response to this widespread concern, people continuously explore a myriad of methods to address these issues and achieve their desired complexion.

A Bio-E sub-brand, Bionique, proudly introduces TGA listed Even & Renew tablets.

Australia's TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) is globally recognized as one of the most stringent systems with strict rules around manufacturing, ingredient use and names. Even & Renew has successfully passed its rigorous review to become an AUST listed product, demonstrating its exceptional quality and significant efficacies. Additionally, as an oral supplement recommended and stocked by laser clinics, this product has received enthusiastic acclaim from beauty enthusiasts including models, TV presenters, actors, and beauty professionals.

Under TGA's guidelines, Even & Renew is permitted to indicate for skin needs such as antioxidant/Reducing free radicals formed in the body, maintaining/supporting collagen formation, maintain/support waste elimination via the skin, anti-inflammatory/relieve inflammation, maintain/support skin health, maintain/support skin elasticity, and maintain/support skin repair/healing/regeneration.

Even & Renew core formula with 5342.5mg of plant-based ingredients, tested and delivered.

After testing on 158 individuals, it was confirmed that Even & Renew's core ingredient, Belight3TM significantly reduces various facial spots, including age spots, sun spots, and melasma, in just 11 days. Furthermore, it visibly enhances skin brightness and evens out complexion. Even & Renew is carefully formulated with seven natural plant-based ingredients, including French Champagne grape seeds, French Bordeaux grape extract, Nepalese Liquorice fruit, and Vitamin C. Furthermore, Bionique has incorporated French Maritime Pine Bark, Australian Kakadu Plum, and citrus flavonoids into the Even & Renew as powerful antioxidants. This ensures that each dose contains the equivalent of up to 5342.5mg of plant-based ingredients.

Bionique is dedicated to fulfilling consumers' beauty aspirations by continuing to introduce efficacy-focused oral supplements in the future.

