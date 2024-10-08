"Our goal was to create an AI chatbot that offered personalized responses without sacrificing the speed or convenience of automation."—John Gagliano, Director of BioPharmCatalyst. Post this

BPC provides biotech investors a suite of tools for making informed investment decisions, including FDA, PDUFA, and earnings calendars; the most up-to-date IPO information; a database of companies' cashflow; and the ability to monitor clinical trials in real time with Trial Insights. Aiden is designed to understand and respond to customer inquiries in a human-like manner, handling routine questions and providing prompt, accurate information. From answering FAQs and offering guidance on using BioPharmCatalyst's tools to providing personalized recommendations, Aiden streamlines the customer support experience.

Aiden is now live and available at http://www.biopharmcatalyst.com

Scientist.com is the world's leading AI-powered marketplace for scientific research, designed to accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and provide seamless access to cutting-edge tools and technologies. Among its key offerings is BioPharmCatalyst (BPC), a trusted platform that delivers precise, up-to-date catalyst and drug pipeline information for hundreds of publicly traded biotech and pharmaceutical companies. BPC is widely utilized by investors and life science professionals to streamline research and enhance prospecting efforts. Learn more at BioPharmCatalyst.com.

