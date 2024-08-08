Bioprocessing Economics: High Titre for Show, Net Titre for Profitable Growth, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Balancing impressive initial titres with the practical economic realities of purification and overall yield is a critical challenge faced by drug developers with clinical manufacturing aspirations. Post this

Balancing impressive initial titres with the practical economic realities of purification and overall yield is a critical challenge faced by drug developers with clinical manufacturing aspirations. These limitations underscore the necessity for a comprehensive bioprocess optimization strategy integrating both upstream and downstream processes.

In this webinar, the speaker will share how an integrated approach maximizes net titre by combining high titre production with efficient DSP. This involves optimizing the genetic and metabolic pathways of host cells and refining downstream processes to minimize product loss. Techniques such as quantitative trait loci (QTL) technology and advanced synthetic biology enhance strain robustness, improving production, lowering production costs and enhancing yield. Compared to traditional methods, this integrated strategy ensures high titres translate into commercially viable and sustainable net yields.

Register for this webinar today to understand how to maximize net titres in bioprocessing through an integrated approach that combines high titre production with efficient downstream processing.

Join experts from Phenotypeca Limited, Professor Ed Louis, PhD, R&D Director; and Johnny Cordiner, CEO, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Bioprocessing Economics: High Titre for Show, Net Titre for Profitable Growth.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks