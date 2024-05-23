Biotech Bootcamp: Equipping the Future Workforce in the Life Sciences Industry

The Biotech Boot Camp is an innovative program focused on training individuals for entry-level jobs in the biotech industry. The local industry's input & support are the drivers of the program, resulting in graduates being prepared & qualified for jobs," shared Michael Kelleher, ED,Maryland MEP. Post this

The Biotech Bootcamp consists of a four-week program offered both in the morning and evening, four days a week. This fifth program cohort combines classroom instruction with hands-on training in local lab spaces, providing participants with essential biotech skills such as gowning, aseptic techniques, documentation, and good manufacturing practices. Crafted in collaboration with regional biotech companies, the curriculum ensures relevance and immediate applicability.

An informational session about Frederick's next Biotech Bootcamp will be hosted virtually on Thursday, May 30th at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom. Visit http://www.mdmep.org/biotech-boot-camp-2024 to register to attend the information session.

"The Biotech Boot Camp is an innovative program focused on training individuals for entry-level jobs in the biotech industry. The local industry's input and support are the drivers of the program which has resulted in the graduates being uniquely prepared and qualified for jobs in the industry," shared Michael Kelleher, Executive Director, Maryland MEP.

"Upon successful completion, students are matched with local companies for job interviews, effectively bridging the gap between education and employment." Participants can further advance in the field by pursuing their associate degree in biotechnology at Frederick Community College, with financial assistance available to support their educational journey.

To date, 49 participants have completed the program, with nearly half securing employment in their new careers. These roles offer an average starting salary of $22-$25 per hour. Graduates have collectively earned 104 microcredits through the Bioscience Core Skills Institute (BCSI). The program's popularity is evident, and the last round attracted 120 applications for just 16 spots.

Industry partners for the upcoming Bootcamp include ThermoFisher Scientific, Precision For Medicine, ValSource, Kite Pharma, and VaLogic. These companies contribute to curriculum development and provide lab space, ensuring the program remains industry-focused and effective. Program graduates may be offered job interviews from regional biotech companies upon completion of the program.

Beyond immediate job placement, the Biotech Bootcamp demonstrates the accessibility of biotech careers. It emphasizes that anyone with a willingness to learn can embark on a successful career in life sciences, opening doors to well-paying, entry-level positions with opportunities for advancement.

The program's success and collaborative framework were recognized with a Silver Award in the "Partnerships with Educational Institutions" category by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) at its 2022 annual conference. This prestigious accolade highlights the program's impact on workforce development and its role in fostering industry-academic partnerships.

For more information about the Biotech Bootcamp or to apply, please visit Maryland MEP's website at Register for info session: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oa90vvHAQ1mLzKc-6446Nw

