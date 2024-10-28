Biotech Bootcamp: Launch Your Career in Frederick's Biotech Sector

"We are looking forward to kicking off another round of the Biotech Boot Camp. The hands-on training, employer input and dedication to the program have proven to be one that continues to create skilled and work ready individuals for the Biotech industry." says Michael Kelleher, Ex. Director, MD MEP. Post this

This four-week bootcamp is designed for flexibility, offering classes both in the morning and evening, four days a week. Participants will engage in a dynamic blend of classroom learning and hands-on training in local lab environments. The curriculum, developed in collaboration with regional biotech companies, covers essential skills like gowning, aseptic techniques, documentation, and good manufacturing practices—ensuring participants are ready to step into the workforce.

Join us for a virtual informational session on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom. Register at https://mdmep.org/biotech-boot-camp/ to learn more about the program.

"We are really looking forward to kicking off another round of the Biotech Boot Camp in January. The combination of the hands-on training and the employer input and dedication to the program has proven to be a successful model and one that continues to create skilled and work ready individuals for the Biotech industry." stated Michael Kelleher, Executive Director of Maryland MEP.

To date, 62 participants have completed the program and nearly half have secured jobs within the biotech industry, which offer starting salaries ranging from $22.00 to $25.00 per hour. Graduates have collectively earned 160 microcredits through the Bioscience Core Skills Institute (BCSI), demonstrating the program's effectiveness and growing popularity—last session attracted 120 applicants for just 16 spots!

Industry sponsors for the upcoming bootcamp include Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Precision For Medicine, AstraZeneca and Kite Pharma. These companies play a crucial role in shaping the curriculum and providing lab space, ensuring the program stays aligned with industry needs. Graduates may even receive job interview opportunities from regional biotech firms upon completing the program. If your biotech is interesting in partnering for this cohort or future programs, please reach out to Kerry Wells, Maryland Manufacturing Exchange Partnership, [email protected] .

Beyond immediate employment, the Biotech Bootcamp underscores the accessibility of biotech careers. It shows that with a willingness to learn, anyone can forge a successful path in life sciences, unlocking access to well-paying entry-level jobs and opportunities for advancement.

Frederick's Biotech Bootcamp program was developed collaboratively with Frederick Community College, Frederick County Workforce Services, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, the City of Frederick, Department of Economic Development and Maryland Manufacturing Exchange Partnership to provide workforce solutions for the burgeoning biotech industry in Frederick.

Contact Information: For more details about the Biotech Bootcamp or to apply, visit Maryland MEP's website. To register for the informational session, visit https://mdmep.org/biotech-boot-camp/.

About Frederick's Biotech Bootcamp

Frederick's Biotech Bootcamp is a premier training program designed to meet the workforce needs of the life sciences industry in Frederick County. It offers comprehensive training, job placement assistance, and the opportunity to earn industry-recognized microcredits, all at no cost to participants. The program is a collaborative effort among key local educational and economic development organizations and is supported by leading biotech companies.

