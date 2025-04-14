Biotech Commercialization: Strategic Insights for Asset Development, Deal-Making and Market Access, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will offer practical guidance on building the necessary infrastructure for market entry, including regulatory filings, reimbursement strategies and supply chain coordination. Post this

In a time of shifting macroeconomic conditions, with fluctuating capital markets and rising interest rates, deal structures in biotech are undergoing significant changes. The expert speakers will thus examine how these factors influence deal-making strategies, highlighting emerging global hotspots in areas such as oncology and rare diseases.

They will also explore how market trends and evolving patient needs are driving asset valuation and risk mitigation strategies. From early-stage development to late-stage pipeline decisions, they will highlight critical go/no-go decisions, assessing whether an independent path or partnership offers the most value and potential for long-term success.

In this webinar, attendees will gain insights into the latest market access trends, such as the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine and patient-centric solutions. The expert speakers will offer practical guidance on building the necessary infrastructure for market entry, including regulatory filings, reimbursement strategies and supply chain coordination.

This webinar is designed for biotech executives and investors seeking to navigate strategic partnerships and acquisitions, create compelling value propositions and ensure launch readiness.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into navigating deal-making, optimizing go/no-go decisions and building commercialization strategies that drive successful product launches in today's biotech market.

Join experts from Avalere, Isaac Strauss, Managing Consultant, Life Sciences Strategy; Mike deMilt, Principal, Market Access; Shirley Bachman, Managing Director, Market Access; and Bryan Jack, Managing Director, Client Partnerships, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biotech Commercialization: Strategic Insights for Asset Development, Deal-Making and Market Access.

