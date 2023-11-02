Biotech Networks Launches Partnering Program and Announces 2024 US Scientific Speed Networking Event Tour Schedule

Life science brands will now be able to better support Biotech Networks' 70K followers and subscribers through the new partnering program which will include priority access to sponsorship of 2024 events in 12 US cities. Post this

Biotech Networks' followers are highly engaged because they benefit greatly from the news, jobs, and events that the organization provides. They learn about employment, business and scientific opportunities and connect with other professionals efficiently at Scientific Speed Networking events. Biotech Networks has hosted events in 6 of their 12 US hubs in 2023 and plans to have events in every region in 2024, see the schedule at biotechnetworks.org/events. While some events are being planned in conjunction with major life science conferences, others are in emerging hubs which don't often see major events being planned. For each event, Biotech Networks engages in extensive outreach to invite and promote local scientific diversity and inclusion groups with the aim of promoting these organizations to help them regroup after the COVID-19 pandemic. Several of these organizations appear to have lost momentum because of the in-person event bans.

Based on requests from several companies to sponsor multiple events on the the Scientific Speed Networking US Tour, Biotech Networks is launching their yearly partnering program. The 3-tier partner program will allow companies that sign in 2023 to secure 2024 event sponsorships now, along with discounts and other benefits. The Scientific Speed Networking format limits the number of sponsorships for each event and integrates each sponsor's products and services into the networking activities, facilitating connections that benefit sponsors and attendees alike.

"We are pleased to offer life science companies the ability to elevate their brands and promote their products and services through our new partnering program," said Mary Canady, PhD, Biotech Networks President. "We welcome leading biotech organizations to partner with us as we build the community across the US in our 2024 Scientific Speed Networking Tour."

To learn more about becoming a Biotech Networks partner, visit biotechnetworks.org/partner and keep in mind that unused end of year marketing funds may be used to secure an annual partnership that will extend until the end of 2024.

