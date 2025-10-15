Biotech Networks University (BNU) Launches with "Email Marketing 101" Course to Empower Life Science Marketers

Biotech Networks University will become the go-to resource for life-science professionals who want to elevate their communication skills and grow their impact. Post this

Comprehensive, Self-Paced Learning

The Email Marketing 101 course covers:

How to define email marketing objectives and align them with the sales funnel

Crafting persuasive content that converts scientists while maintaining trust

Measuring success and avoiding common errors that lead to a poor return on investment (ROI)

Strategic contact list-building with privacy compliance

Professionals can learn different ways by watching the indexed video course, reading detailed slide notes, and applying practical templates—including the E-mail Strategy & Tactics Planner and Getting Started Checklist. Each lesson draws from Biotech Networks' experience sending more than 3.4 million e-mails per year to over 65,000 life-science subscribers. The course's list price is $375, and BNU is offering $100 savings with code "CALLTOACTION" until November 30th.

A New Hub for Life Science Marketing and Career Education

Biotech Networks University builds on the organization's long-standing mission to connect scientists and the companies that serve them. Upcoming courses will address digital marketing, event planning, and career development within the biotech ecosystem.

"Our community asked for actionable, affordable education," Dr. Canady added. "Biotech Networks University will become the go-to resource for life-science professionals who want to elevate their communication skills and grow their impact."

Availability

Email Marketing 101 is available now at biotechnetworks.org/university.

For more information, course access, or media inquiries, contact:

[email protected]

About Biotech Networks

Founded in 2008, Biotech Networks unites more than 150,000 life-science professionals through 12 regional hubs, newsletters, and events. The organization empowers scientists and marketers with resources that advance discovery, collaboration, and professional growth.

Learn more at biotechnetworks.org.

