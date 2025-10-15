Biotech Networks University (BNU) Launches with "Email Marketing 101" Course to Empower Life Science Marketers

Biotech Networks' BNU Will Serve as a Leading Life Science Education Hub
SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biotech Networks today announced the launch of Email Marketing 101, the first course from its new education initiative, Biotech Networks University (BNU). The online program teaches life science marketers how to plan, write, and optimize persuasive e-mail campaigns that drive measurable results. Future BNU curriculum will be aimed at empowering both life science organizations and professionals to learn and advance.
"For more than 15 years, Biotech Networks has helped life science organizations reach scientists through data-driven, effective email marketing," said Mary Canady, PhD, founder of Biotech Networks and course instructor. "With Email Marketing 101, we're opening up our proven strategies to every marketer who wants to communicate scientific value persuasively."
Comprehensive, Self-Paced Learning
The Email Marketing 101 course covers:
- How to define email marketing objectives and align them with the sales funnel
- Crafting persuasive content that converts scientists while maintaining trust
- Measuring success and avoiding common errors that lead to a poor return on investment (ROI)
- Strategic contact list-building with privacy compliance
Professionals can learn different ways by watching the indexed video course, reading detailed slide notes, and applying practical templates—including the E-mail Strategy & Tactics Planner and Getting Started Checklist. Each lesson draws from Biotech Networks' experience sending more than 3.4 million e-mails per year to over 65,000 life-science subscribers. The course's list price is $375, and BNU is offering $100 savings with code "CALLTOACTION" until November 30th.
A New Hub for Life Science Marketing and Career Education
Biotech Networks University builds on the organization's long-standing mission to connect scientists and the companies that serve them. Upcoming courses will address digital marketing, event planning, and career development within the biotech ecosystem.
"Our community asked for actionable, affordable education," Dr. Canady added. "Biotech Networks University will become the go-to resource for life-science professionals who want to elevate their communication skills and grow their impact."
Availability
Email Marketing 101 is available now at biotechnetworks.org/university.
For more information, course access, or media inquiries, contact:
About Biotech Networks
Founded in 2008, Biotech Networks unites more than 150,000 life-science professionals through 12 regional hubs, newsletters, and events. The organization empowers scientists and marketers with resources that advance discovery, collaboration, and professional growth.
Learn more at biotechnetworks.org.
