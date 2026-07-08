BioVigil Adds Hospital Executive Patti DePompei to Board of Directors

"BioVigil's commitment to excellence and innovation has led to technology with demonstrated better patient outcomes and caregiver safety." Patti DePompei Post this

"Patti is a transformative leader with expertise in patient safety and quality. I have tremendous trust and respect in her counsel as we continue advancing BioVigil's mission," said Tim Patton, on behalf of the BioVigil Board.

Over DePompei's distinguished career in nursing and healthcare administration, she was a dedicated advocate for healthcare equity, led initiatives that improved quality of care specifically in maternal and pediatric services, and served on a number of related national boards. Her additional leadership positions included Vice President of Patient Care Operations and Director of Critical Care Services at UH Rainbow.

"I'm excited to work with a company that is making a meaningful difference in what has been described as the single most effective action to stop the spread of infection: hand hygiene. BioVigil's commitment to excellence and innovation has led to technology with demonstrated better patient outcomes and caregiver safety," said DePompei.

BioVigil is trusted by hospitals nationwide, ranging from large multi-state health systems to community hospitals. BioVigil partners have an average real compliance rate of 94% and an average HAI reduction rate of 46%.

About BioVigil

Founded in 2012, BioVigil is the leader in hand hygiene automation, using proprietary vapor-sensing technology to confirm and verify that hand hygiene occurred. BioVigil delivers over 100 observations per bed per day and captures accurate, meaningful data for a true view of compliance. Real-time visual, audible, and vibratory cues support immediate course correction, while a visible green-hand indicator builds patient trust. Healthcare systems use BioVigil technology to deliver safer care and reduce HAIs without disrupting workflow or requiring IT infrastructure. Learn more at BioVigil.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Reinheimer, BioVigil, 1 888-611-0131, [email protected], https://biovigil.com/

SOURCE BioVigil