Biowell Labs Introduces Three Powerful New Supplements: Beauty Complex, Detox, Brain Booster

Biowell Brain Booster effectively enhances brain function and concentration with the use of carefully chosen active ingredients that stimulate neurotransmitter connections and support cognitive function.

The premium European beauty and wellness brand stands out as high-performance industry leader - bolstered by comprehensive clinical studies and independent HPLC tests in a Polish laboratory that confirm thoroughly tested and proven peptides - aimed at enhancing the health and performance of the mind and body.

"We are delighted to introduce Biowell Beauty Complex, Detox and Brain Booster supplements in the U.S.," said a company representative. "Athletes in Europe have long known the power of fast-tracking their fitness with Biowell's BPC-157 formulas - whether in lyophilized powder, tablets or pain relief numbing agent - to meet users' specific wellness needs."

Biowell is endorsed by Mr. Olympia LLC and will be on hand as a sponsor and representative of Mr. Olympia 2023 Fitness & Performance Weekend November 2-5 in Orlando, Florida to support this year's bodybuilding champions.

To learn more, visit BiowellUSA.com and discover a wealth of possibilities with peptide serums and ointments for healing and recovery, pain relievers and enhancements.

ABOUT BIOWELL:

Polish health & wellness company Biowell is a well-established European brand recognized for its specialization in creating innovative health solutions designed for athletes and active individuals looking to reach their full potential. Biowell's product line is designed to boost overall emotional, physical and cognitive well-being when combined with a healthy daily routine. To learn more, visit BiowellUSA.com.

