Bioz Unveils the Bioz Shield, Redefining How Scientific Credibility Is Signaled

Bioz, Inc., a leader in AI-driven scientific discovery solutions, has announced the launch of the Bioz Shield, a visual validation marker displayed on supplier websites to highlight products and services supported by publication-backed data. Powered by Bioz's proprietary AI engine, which continuously analyzes millions of peer-reviewed publications, clinical studies, patents, and other scientific sources, the Bioz Shield provides researchers with an immediate, evidence-based indicator of real-world product usage and credibility. By replacing marketing claims with measurable citation data, the Bioz Shield helps researchers quickly identify trusted solutions and brings greater transparency and objectivity to how scientific credibility is communicated online.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bioz, Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven solutions for scientific discovery, announced the introduction of the Bioz Shield, a prominent visual marker designed to highlight brands that have been validated by industry-leading, publication-backed data. Featured directly on supplier websites, the Bioz Shield serves as an immediate signal of product and service credibility, transparency, and real-world validation, helping researchers quickly identify trusted solutions from the very first touchpoint.
In scientific research, credibility is built on evidence, reproducibility, and peer validation. The Bioz Shield brings these principles to the forefront by offering a clear, standardized indicator that a company's products are actively used and cited in peer-reviewed literature. Rather than relying on marketing claims, the Bioz Shield reflects measurable, data-driven proof of successful scientific use in research discoveries.
"As a former researcher, we are constantly asked to make high-stakes decisions based on limited time and incomplete information," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz. "The Bioz Shield provides an immediate, evidence-based signal that helps researchers recognize products and services, from industry leading suppliers, that have earned trust through real usage in the scientific literature."
Powered by Bioz's proprietary AI engine, the platform continuously analyzes tens of millions of peer-reviewed publications, clinical studies, patents, supplementary datasets, and doctoral theses. This dynamic approach ensures that the Bioz Shield reflects current and evolving scientific usage across disciplines, rather than static or manually maintained indicators.
"The Bioz Shield is making objective validation visible to researchers," added Dr. Lachmi. "It sets a higher standard for how scientific credibility is communicated, helping researchers quickly understand not just what a product or service claims to do, but how it is actually being used in the real world."
As scientific output continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, Bioz remains focused on transforming complex research data into accessible, actionable intelligence. The Bioz Shield represents the next evolution of that mission, bringing evidence-based validation directly into the digital experiences researchers rely on every day.
About Bioz
Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.
Helpful Links
For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to [email protected].
Media Contact
Daniel Levitt, Bioz, Inc., 1 650-880-2264, [email protected], https://www.bioz.com/
SOURCE Bioz, Inc.
Share this article