Bioz Unveils the Bioz Shield, Redefining How Scientific Credibility Is Signaled

"The Bioz Shield provides an immediate, evidence-based signal that helps researchers recognize products and services, from industry leading suppliers, that have earned trust through real usage in the scientific literature." - Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz Post this

"As a former researcher, we are constantly asked to make high-stakes decisions based on limited time and incomplete information," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz. "The Bioz Shield provides an immediate, evidence-based signal that helps researchers recognize products and services, from industry leading suppliers, that have earned trust through real usage in the scientific literature."

Powered by Bioz's proprietary AI engine, the platform continuously analyzes tens of millions of peer-reviewed publications, clinical studies, patents, supplementary datasets, and doctoral theses. This dynamic approach ensures that the Bioz Shield reflects current and evolving scientific usage across disciplines, rather than static or manually maintained indicators.

"The Bioz Shield is making objective validation visible to researchers," added Dr. Lachmi. "It sets a higher standard for how scientific credibility is communicated, helping researchers quickly understand not just what a product or service claims to do, but how it is actually being used in the real world."

As scientific output continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, Bioz remains focused on transforming complex research data into accessible, actionable intelligence. The Bioz Shield represents the next evolution of that mission, bringing evidence-based validation directly into the digital experiences researchers rely on every day.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to [email protected].

Media Contact

Daniel Levitt, Bioz, Inc., 1 650-880-2264, [email protected], https://www.bioz.com/

SOURCE Bioz, Inc.