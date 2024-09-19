Bird Creek Whiskey's Newest American Single Malts Once Again Embrace Rare Barley Types

We continually search for unique barleys that widen our single malt palate. Our newest releases reflect once again the diversity of possibilities we have turned into a mission to find and bring to our fans. Post this

This commitment to quality and sustainability has led to highly well-regarded American single malts distilled from barleys rarely, if ever, used by other whiskey makers. This continued exploration of off-the-beaten-path grain crops is why Bird Creek is adding two new barleys to the award-winning Baronesse and Full Pint offerings already on the market.

"We are continually searching for unique barleys that widen our single malt palate," says Mark. "Our newest releases reflect once again the diversity of possibilities we have turned into a mission to find and bring to our fans."

Francin, originally from the Czech Republic, grows near La Grande, just west of Oregon's majestic Wallowa mountain range. The fertile soils of Trico Farms, tended by farmer Austin Arnoldus and his father, yield this two-row malting barley, which is becoming a favorite in the American malting industry. Few use it for whiskey, however.

This grain brings notes of toast, dried hay, and fruity sweetness to the whiskey it makes.

Purple Egyptian, by contrast, is farmed in Endicott, Washington, by Don Scheuerman of Palouse Heritage, a grower specializing in heritage and ancient grains. This six-row malted barley originated in the Middle East, made its way to the Caspian Sea, and now grows along the Palouse River.

During Purple Egyptian's growing season, it grows in waves of deep green with faint purple hues. Before harvest, the stems shift to gold, and the bran turns a beautiful deep purple color. It bestows onto the whiskey notes of brown bread, dulce de leche, and strawberry.

"Francin and Purple Egyptian each have unique stories and taste profiles," noted Mark. "I'm excited for the future of these amazing single varieties and what they bring to the overall Bird Creek Whiskey lineup."

Bird Creek Francin will debut at the Oregon Whiskey Festival in Bend, Oregon, on September 20th and 21st. 750 ml versions of Single Cask (46% ABV/92 Proof) and Cask Strength (55% ABV/110 Proof) will be priced at $94 and $124, respectively.

As for Bird Creek Purple Egyptian, it will drop at Distillers Fest West in Portland, Oregon, on October 11th. 375 ml offerings of Single Cask (46% ABV/92 Proof) and Cask Strength (57% ABV/114 Proof) will be priced at $78 and $103, respectively.

Due to the extremely rare nature of these over three-year-old American single malts, this first-year release will only be available for sale at the festivals they debut at and in Bird Creek Whiskey's tasting room in Portland, Oregon.

