Bird Creek Whiskey's Newest American Single Malts Once Again Embrace Rare Barley Types

The debut of Bird Creek American single malt whiskeys made from Purple Egyptian and Francin, two rare and unique heritage barley varieties, reflect this distillery's continuing mission to go directly to farmers in sourcing unique grains for its Pacific Northwest-inspired expressions.
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bird Creek Whiskey, an American single malt distillery known for using rare barley types in its whiskeys, is thrilled to continue its inspired journey across the terroir of Pacific Northwest farms with the debut of four new highly limited and ultra-unique expressions. Based on the Francin and Purple Egyptian grains, these expressions promise to deliver distinct and intriguing flavor profiles that will captivate whiskey enthusiasts with their uniqueness and complexity.
Bird Creek, founded by pioneer "third-wave" coffee entrepreneur Mark Stell of Portland Coffee Roasters in 2017, crafts its award-winning whiskeys in a focused way. As its founder approaches the coffees that have become his signature style over three decades, Bird Creek sources its heritage barley varieties by establishing direct, personal relationships with Pacific Northwest farmers.
This commitment to quality and sustainability has led to highly well-regarded American single malts distilled from barleys rarely, if ever, used by other whiskey makers. This continued exploration of off-the-beaten-path grain crops is why Bird Creek is adding two new barleys to the award-winning Baronesse and Full Pint offerings already on the market.
"We are continually searching for unique barleys that widen our single malt palate," says Mark. "Our newest releases reflect once again the diversity of possibilities we have turned into a mission to find and bring to our fans."
Francin, originally from the Czech Republic, grows near La Grande, just west of Oregon's majestic Wallowa mountain range. The fertile soils of Trico Farms, tended by farmer Austin Arnoldus and his father, yield this two-row malting barley, which is becoming a favorite in the American malting industry. Few use it for whiskey, however.
This grain brings notes of toast, dried hay, and fruity sweetness to the whiskey it makes.
Purple Egyptian, by contrast, is farmed in Endicott, Washington, by Don Scheuerman of Palouse Heritage, a grower specializing in heritage and ancient grains. This six-row malted barley originated in the Middle East, made its way to the Caspian Sea, and now grows along the Palouse River.
During Purple Egyptian's growing season, it grows in waves of deep green with faint purple hues. Before harvest, the stems shift to gold, and the bran turns a beautiful deep purple color. It bestows onto the whiskey notes of brown bread, dulce de leche, and strawberry.
"Francin and Purple Egyptian each have unique stories and taste profiles," noted Mark. "I'm excited for the future of these amazing single varieties and what they bring to the overall Bird Creek Whiskey lineup."
Bird Creek Francin will debut at the Oregon Whiskey Festival in Bend, Oregon, on September 20th and 21st. 750 ml versions of Single Cask (46% ABV/92 Proof) and Cask Strength (55% ABV/110 Proof) will be priced at $94 and $124, respectively.
As for Bird Creek Purple Egyptian, it will drop at Distillers Fest West in Portland, Oregon, on October 11th. 375 ml offerings of Single Cask (46% ABV/92 Proof) and Cask Strength (57% ABV/114 Proof) will be priced at $78 and $103, respectively.
Due to the extremely rare nature of these over three-year-old American single malts, this first-year release will only be available for sale at the festivals they debut at and in Bird Creek Whiskey's tasting room in Portland, Oregon.
ABOUT BIRD CREEK WHISKEY
Bird Creek Whiskey, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, pays homage to its Pacific Northwest roots through the American single malt whiskeys it produces. It uses rare barley types sourced via direct relationships with the farmers that grow them. Started out of a thirst for adventure, the brand's embrace of this part of the world's unique outdoor setting has led to an ethos encompassing multiple ties to the land around it. Bird Creek whiskeys are meant to be enjoyed in times of celebration and contemplation with friends, always responsibly.
