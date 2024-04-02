Bird-X Expands Product Line with Optical Gel Bird Deterrent

Bird-X, Inc., an industry leader in humane bird control solutions, proudly announces the latest addition to its diverse product line - Optical Gel

ELMHURST, Ill., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bird-X, Inc., an industry leader in humane bird control solutions, proudly announces the latest addition to its diverse product line - Optical Gel. This addition marks an advancement in the company's commitment to providing effective and ethical bird control measures. Optical Gel is a multi-sensory bird repellent that deters birds using sight, smell and touch. The disks use birds' enhanced visual acuity and ability to perceive UV-light to create the illusion of fire or smoke, driving pest birds to find a safer alternative to perch and roost. Optical Gel also uses peppermint oil and citronella, scents that birds dislike, and a sticky texture to make the treated area undesirable to pest birds.