Bird-X, Inc. Celebrates 60th Anniversary as Established Leader in Bird Control Industry

"My father started this business with a Bird Lite, a chemical bird repellent, and an ultrasonic bird repeller—no one in the world had anything like that in 1964. They were revolutionary go-to-market products in the bird control industry." Post this

In the beginning, Bird-X was a single-employee business that was entirely operated by Richard Seid. The company spent the first 28 years selling innovative bird control products via trade publications. Readers responded to the ads in these publications and Bird-X sold bird control products directly to the end user.

"In its early years, it was less than a Mom & Pop operation. It started with one employee—me—and I was all job descriptions, from President to shipping clerk to phone answering person. With growth we added administrative help, then production oversight, then sales and promotion, bookkeeping, etc.," recalled Richard Seid.

In 1992, Joe Seid joined the family business as the company's 10th employee and strategically expanded sales channels. This was the start of a major growth period for the company. Throughout years of a dedicated online presence combined with a knowledgeable team of bird control sales specialists, Bird-X became a time-tested leader in the bird control industry.

Now, Bird-X proudly supplies a growing product line of over 400 humane bird control solutions used in over 60 countries around the world, with a seasoned staff —20% of which have been a part of the company for more than 25 years and have directly attributed to the tremendous growth and success.

This year, we're celebrating our success, the employees who helped us get there, and the customers who are part of this journey. We invite you to celebrate with us throughout 2024. Follow Bird-X on social media for updates!

About Bird-X: Since 1964, Bird-X continues to be the industry leader in humane and eco-friendly bird and wildlife control products. The company is dedicated to protecting human health, wildlife, and the environment with innovative solutions.

