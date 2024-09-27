Bird-X Introduces PCO Select: The Essential Program for Pest Control Professionals

"PCO Select is a game-changer for pest control professionals," said Jeff Spencer President at Bird-X. "We understand that efficiency and reliability are paramount in this industry. Our program is designed to provide the tools PCOs need to complete their jobs effectively and with confidence." Post this

PCO Select Benefits Include:

Priority Orders: PCO orders are prioritized to ensure that products are always in stock, eliminating delays.

Extensive Product Range: Over 50 essential bird control products are readily available for immediate shipment. This includes professional-grade netting, bird spikes, Bird Proof Gel®, and more.

Competitive Pricing: Access to high-quality products at competitive rates ensures PCOs can offer the best service to their clients without breaking the bank.

Streamlined Logistics: Orders placed by 12:00 PM CT ship the same day via UPS or FedEx, while those placed after will ship the next business day. Freight orders over 150 lbs. will be scheduled within two business days.

Featured Products in the PCO Select Program:

Professional-grade Knotted Polyethylene Netting

Structural Polypropylene Netting

Avishock™ Shock Track & Components

Stainless Steel & Plastic Bird Spikes

Bird Proof Gel®

Essential Hardware

For a complete list of products and to learn more about the PCO Select program, visit bird-x.com.

With Bird-X, bird control has never been easier. Experience the difference that PCO Select can make in your operations today!

About Bird-X

Bird-X is dedicated to providing effective, humane bird control solutions for commercial and residential applications. With over 60 years of experience, Bird-X is committed to innovation and quality, ensuring customers receive the best products and services available.

*PCO Select products will ship the same day via package courier (UPS, FedEx) if ordered by 12:00 PM CT or shipped the next business day if ordered after 12:00 PM CT. Freight orders over 150 lbs. will be scheduled within two business days. Visit Bird-X.com for full program terms.

Media Contact

Annie Gavin, Bird-X, 312-226-2473, [email protected], www.bird-x.com

SOURCE Bird-X