Birdcall Celebrates Grand Opening of Third Arizona Location in Gilbert

"We are thrilled to introduce Birdcall to the community of Gilbert, marking our thirteenth location overall and our third in Arizona, following the success of our first in Scottsdale and our recent second in Phoenix," said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall.

Conveniently located adjacent to the SanTan Village open-air shopping center, the 2,815-square-foot restaurant features an exterior design inspired by the desert landscape and a welcoming indoor dining area for up to 152 people. The restaurant's spacious outdoor patio can hold up to 99 people, with 50 seats, a putting green and a vibrant exterior sunset mural by Joshua Brizuella. Birdcall will have a full astroturf green with multiple holes for outdoor putting fun, including putters and branded balls on hand for guests to use. Featuring bar seating for adult guests with six taps, you can enjoy local Arizona beers and signature hand-crafted margaritas, available both on the rocks and frozen, while playing on Birdcall's arcade machine. Birdcall will feature local brews by Four Peaks, Breckenridge Brewery, and SanTan Brewing Company, and will be teaming up with a locally sourced artisan bread company as their official bread partner for this location. To complement the dining experience, Birdcall serves organic Tractor sodas and Teatulia Organic Teas, furthering their commitment to quality and sustainability.

The SanTan Birdcall will offer drive-thru and digital order pickup, allowing customers to order ahead online. Birdcall features proprietary technology, offering a comprehensive restaurant solution that streamlines online and in-store guest ordering, from kiosks to the kitchen. The process will be efficient, with 15 designated bays for meal pickup in-store.

On Nov. 9, Birdcall will celebrate National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day with $1 sandwiches all day. Also, on the first Wednesday of each month, Birdcall will offer a new limited-time chicken sandwich and donate $1 to a local non-profit/community partner for each limited-time sandwich sold. Birdcall at SanTan will open for lunch and dinner seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8. For further details, visit http://www.eatbirdcall.com.

About Birdcall

Colorado-based Birdcall opened its first location in the historic Five Points neighborhood of Denver, offering a new kind of elevated QSR dining experience encompassing natural chicken, superior hospitality and service, innovative art and design, and cutting-edge technology. Birdcall is changing how people view fast food, making high-quality meals approachable and affordable. The brand has quickly grown to 12 locations in Colorado, Arizona, and Texas, and has more restaurant openings planned for the remainder of 2023 and in 2024 throughout all three markets. For more information about Birdcall, visit eatbirdcall.com and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

