Birdcall Contributes $74K to Local Communities During First Year Of New Monthly Sandwich Program

Birdcall Presents, the monthly limited-time chicken sandwich program, offers uniquely crafted flavor profiles accompanied by a philanthropic endeavor each month. Donations made through Birdcall Presents are a component of Birdcall's 1% Program, which includes other community support endeavors such as meal donations, support for local environmental initiatives, and more for hyperlocal non-profit organizations.

"We draw inspiration from diverse flavors and seasonally inspired ingredients to create crave-worthy sandwiches that also serve a greater purpose in supporting our local communities," said Amador Acosta, vice president of culinary and innovation at Birdcall. "It's a privilege to couple our chicken sandwiches with meaning and to contribute to causes close to our hearts."

Since kicking off the "Birdcall Presents" program one year ago, "The Tikka Masala," "Bees Knees," "Great Bambino," "Spicy Szechuan" in collaboration with Chef Penelope Wong, and many other chicken sandwiches have debuted, benefitting local organizations, including:

Birdcall also encourages schools and nonprofits located near a restaurant location in the Phoenix, Dallas or Denver area to host a fundraiser for their organization. Nonprofits can apply to host a fundraiser with Birdcall to receive a donation equal to 25% of all sales during a designated event when a guest uses the organization's unique code.

Birdcall looks forward to continuing its mission of community support in the coming years, with plans for further expansion, impactful fundraisers, and innovative menu offerings. As the restaurant chain grows, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional dining experiences while giving back and making a difference in the communities it serves.

About Birdcall

Birdcall is an all-natural chicken restaurant brand founded in Denver, CO, in 2016. Birdcall's one goal is to make natural foods more accessible and is offering an elevated quick-service dining experience through all-natural chicken, intentionally sourced ingredients, superior hospitality and service, innovative art and design, and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to chef-crafted menus and local communities, the brand has quickly grown to 14 locations in Colorado, Arizona, and Texas and has four more restaurant openings in Colorado and Texas planned for 2024. For more information about Birdcall, visit eatbirdcall.com and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Gianna Agostinelli, Serendipit Consulting, 602.283.5209, [email protected], https://serendipitconsulting.com/

SOURCE Birdcall