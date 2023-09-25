Birdcall Expands Presence, Opens Second Arizona Restaurant in Phoenix

"We are excited to introduce Birdcall to the dynamic city of Phoenix, following the success of our first Arizona restaurant in Scottsdale," expressed Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall. Tweet this

Situated in the heart of Phoenix, the 2,779-square-foot restaurant showcases a rustic desert-inspired exterior and a cozy indoor dining room. The location features bar seating for adult guests with six taps featuring local Arizona beers and Birdcall's signature hand-crafted margaritas, available both on the rocks and frozen. The restaurant also features a spacious outdoor patio with misters, two floor-to-ceiling garage doors, and a vibrant exterior mural by Lindee Zimmer. To complement the dining experience, Birdcall serves organic Tractor sodas and organic Teatulia teas, furthering their commitment to quality and sustainability.

The 7th Street and Glendale Birdcall location offers drive-thru and digital order pickup, allowing customers to order ahead online. Birdcall features proprietary technology offering a comprehensive restaurant solution that streamlines guest ordering both online and in-store, from kiosks to the kitchen. The process will be efficient, with 15 designated bays for meal pickup in store.

As part of its commitment to give back to the communities in which it operates, Birdcall has already partnered with local Phoenix schools (Orangewood Elementary and Meadows Middle Schools) in addition to local non-profit organizations (Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and Upward AZ) donating meals and funds, with more partnerships planned in the coming months. Additionally, Birdcall recently kicked off a monthly limited-time offer of chicken sandwiches with a community tie-in. On the first Wednesday of each month, a new limited-time offer chicken sandwich will be offered where Birdcall will donate $1 to a local non-profit/community partner for each limited-time sandwich sold. This month, Birdcall launched the Bees Knees Chicken Sandwich: a Mike's Hot Honey® collaboration, available now through Oct. 3, where $1 of every Bees Knees Sandwich purchased will go to The Bee Conservancy.

Birdcall at 7th Street and Glendale will open for lunch and dinner seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 25. For further details, visit http://www.eatbirdcall.com.

About Birdcall

Colorado-based Birdcall opened its first location in the historic Five Points neighborhood of

Denver, offering a new kind of elevated QSR dining experience encompassing natural chicken,

superior hospitality and service, innovative art and design, and cutting-edge technology. Birdcall is changing the way people view fast food, making high-quality meals approachable and affordable. The brand has quickly grown to 12 locations in Colorado, Arizona, and Texas, and has more restaurant openings planned for the remainder of 2023 and in 2024 throughout all three markets. For more information about Birdcall, visit eatbirdcall.com and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

