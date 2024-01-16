Birdcall Gives Back To The Communities It Serves Via Company's 1% Program

"We're constantly creating new ways to make a positive impact in the neighborhoods we serve and are eternally grateful for the opportunity to give back," said Mark Lohmann. Post this

New Birdcall locations in Frisco, Texas, and both Phoenix and Gilbert, Ariz., collectively donated upwards of $25,000 to local organizations. Contributions went to Frisco Family Services, a non-profit organization that aims to support and assist families facing hardship in the Frisco community, Desert Mission Food Bank, a non-profit dedicated to addressing food insecurity in the surrounding areas of Phoenix, and Winged Hope, a Gilbert-based non-profit offering support and resources to survivors of domestic violence and their families. Donations were distributed upon opening week of each location, driving awareness toward each cause.

Starting in June 2023, Birdcall released a limited-time offer monthly chicken sandwich and selected a philanthropic effort to contribute to, putting forth one dollar for every sandwich purchased. This resulted in a substantial sum of $35,730 to various charities. Contributions include:

Beyond individual events, Birdcall has implemented a policy where 25% of event sales are allocated to support local schools or non-profit organizations. To date, this ongoing effort has amassed $46,550 this year, solidifying Birdcall's dedication to education and local impact on the communities it serves. In addition to the cash donations, the company also donated more than $45,000 in in-kind donations of meals to local non-profit organizations in areas near each of the restaurants via food drops throughout the year like teacher meals at local schools.

Birdcall encourages schools and non-profits located near a restaurant location in the Phoenix, Dallas or Denver area to host a fundraiser for their organization. This form can be filled out to submit interest in hosting a fundraising event and receive a donation equal to 25% of all sales during the event: https://forms.gle/PqoYRhA2JEfASgb29

The 1% program was launched in 2019. You can learn more here. Birdcall looks forward to continuing its mission of community support in the coming years, with plans for further expansion, impactful fundraisers, and innovative menu offerings. As the restaurant chain grows, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional dining experiences while giving back and making a difference in the communities it serves.

About Birdcall

Colorado-based Birdcall opened its first location in the historic Five Points neighborhood of Denver, offering a new kind of elevated QSR dining experience encompassing natural chicken, superior hospitality and service, innovative art and design, and cutting-edge technology. Birdcall is changing the way people view fast food, making high-quality meals approachable and affordable. The brand has quickly grown to 12 locations in Colorado, Arizona, and Texas, and has more restaurant openings planned for the remainder of 2023 and in 2024 throughout all three markets. For more information about Birdcall, visit eatbirdcall.com and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

