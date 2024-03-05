Birdcall Named Official Sponsor of Grand Canyon University Athletics

"Sports and food have a unique way of bringing people together. We're looking forward to being part of Grand Canyon University's athletics season," said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall. Post this

Birdcall will provide 158 meals to the athletics teams for this collaboration, each meal including one sandwich, side, and treat. In addition to the post-game meals, Birdcall has provided 50 $25 gift cards for GCU in-game promotions and giveaways.

Birdcall also offers meal customization for allergies and dietary restrictions. These choices include a gluten-free bun substitution for all existing sandwich selections. Additionally, they offer gluten- and dairy-free chicken nuggets. With a fully customizable menu, there are options for guests with dietary restrictions to create something that works for them.

Birdcall opened its first Arizona location in May of 2022. It has grown to three locations across the Valley, 13 total in the U.S., adding a North Central Phoenix location in September 2023 and Gilbert in November 2023. Throughout 2023, Birdcall initiated various programs to benefit its Arizona, Colorado, and Texas communities. These efforts culminated in achieving the year's objective under Birdcall's 1% program.

As Birdcall solidifies its partnership with Grand Canyon University and continues to make strides in community outreach, the company remains dedicated to elevating culinary experiences and the well-being of the communities it serves.

Colorado-based Birdcall opened its first location in the historic Five Points neighborhood of Denver, offering a new kind of elevated QSR dining experience encompassing natural chicken, superior hospitality and service, innovative art and design, and cutting-edge technology. Birdcall is changing the way people view fast food, making high-quality meals approachable and affordable. The brand has quickly grown to 13 locations in Colorado, Arizona, and Texas, and has more restaurant openings planned for the remainder of 2023 and in 2024 throughout all three markets. For more information about Birdcall, visit eatbirdcall.com and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

