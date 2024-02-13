Birdcall to Launch Breakfast Menu at New Richardson, TX, Location

"Bringing Birdcall breakfast to Richardson while marking our third Texas location, alongside the Carrollton and Frisco locations, is truly something special," said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall. Post this

The Richardson Birdcall, located at 507 W Belt Line Rd in Richardson, TX, will host its grand opening on Monday, Feb. 19. The restaurant features a total capacity of 85, including an expansive outdoor patio area. Guests can expect an upbeat experience with unique elements such as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle arcade machine, four beers on tap, two cocktail taps, four kiosks for ordering, and a convenient drive-thru lane. Renowned mural artist Lindee Zimmer has also lent her creative touch to the Richardson exterior with a colorful and fun mural.

The Richardson breakfast options will be served daily until 10:30 a.m. Menu items include:

Fried Chicken Biscuit: Crispy chicken on a buttermilk biscuit

Southern Chicken & Egg: Crispy chicken, egg, bacon, and pimento cheese on a brioche bun

Green Chile Burrito: Bacon, egg, cheese, hashbrown, and green chile on a tortilla

Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit: Crispy chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese: Bacon, egg, and white cheddar on a buttermilk biscuit

Sweet Chicken & Honey Butter Biscuit: Honey-glazed crispy chicken with honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit

Southern Burrito: Crispy chicken, hashbrown, salsa, and pimento cheese on a tortilla

Customers can add salsa, green chile, or honey butter to any breakfast offering. Beverages offered at breakfast include orange juice, grapefruit juice, milk, chocolate milk, La Colombe hot coffee, iced coffee and canned coffee.

To celebrate the opening, Birdcall will make contributions to Chefsville, a local educational nonprofit offering cooking classes, camps, and clubs in the DFW Metroplex, and the Citizen Fire Academy Alumni Association, which functions in an auxiliary capacity to assist, promote, and support the Richardson Fire Department through service, education, and recognition, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to take place at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 20, the day after the opening. Leading up to the grand opening, Birdcall will host a free breakfast event on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., exclusively for teachers, first responders, and community helpers.

Birdcall continues its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and introduces a new chef-inspired creation every month as part of the Birdcall Presents lineup. Birdcall's latest addition to its 1% program is the Fried Chicken Muffuletta. Available from Feb. 7 to March 5 at Birdcall locations, excluding Birdcall Whole Foods Market in Boulder and the brand-new Richardson location. This new sandwich features all-natural crispy chicken, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, and olive salad nestled between a soft brioche bun.

As part of the 1% initiative, $1 from every Muffuletta sold will contribute to the Morgan Adams Foundation, supporting vital kids' cancer research. Guests can order online, in-store, via drive-thru, or through third-party platforms.

To stay tuned for future culinary delights and exciting collaborations with new community partners, please visit eatbirdcall.com

About Birdcall

Colorado-based Birdcall opened its first location in the historic Five Points neighborhood of Denver, offering a new kind of elevated QSR dining experience encompassing natural chicken, superior hospitality and service, innovative art and design, and cutting-edge technology. Birdcall is changing the way people view fast food, making high-quality meals approachable and affordable. The brand has quickly grown to 14 locations in Colorado, Arizona, and Texas, and has four more restaurant openings in Colorado and Texas planned in 2024. For more information about Birdcall, visit eatbirdcall.com and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

