Birdie's Barroom & Kitchen Expands Its Signature Brunch to Weekday Mornings Starting August 4

"Birdie's is a place to gather - whether it's for a celebratory dinner, a quick coffee break, or now, your favorite weekday breakfast spot," said Amber Moshakos, owner and President of LM Restaurants. "Guests have embraced our weekend brunch and we're excited to extend that experience to mornings throughout the week for our guests."

The new breakfast service will offer many of the same dishes that have made Birdie's a go-to brunch destination, including the Eggs Benedict, Hellish Eggs, and Hippie Hash Bowl, alongside fresh salads, stacked sandwiches, and heartier entrees. Whether you're easing into the day or connecting over a business meeting, Birdie's offers a thoughtful alternative to the grab-and-go routine.

With few restaurants in the Triangle offering a full brunch menu on weekdays, Birdie's is poised to become the go-to spot for business breakfasts, midweek meetups, or simply enjoying your favorite brunch classics – without the standard weekend wait.

Reservations for weekday breakfast beginning August 4 are now open at BirdiesRaleigh.com.

About Birdie's Barroom & Kitchen

Birdie's Barroom & Kitchen is located in Downtown Raleigh. NC and is a polished casual restaurant by LM Restaurants in collaboration with Highwoods Properties. Designed to be a true downtown gathering place open multiple service periods throughout the day, Birdie's brings together café culture, refined comfort food, and gracious Carolina hospitality. With a full-service bar which opens from both inside and outside the restaurant, ample indoor and outdoor seating, and a day-to-night menu, Birdie's is a place for Raleigh to gather, not matter what time of day. Birdie's offers live music every Friday Night, and Brunch on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Weekdays, Birdies is open until 10 p.m, and Friday and Saturday until Midnight.

About LM Restaurants

The 46-year-old LM Family of restaurants includes 24 Carolina Ale House locations across the southeast, Taverna Agora, Vidrio and Birdie's Barroom and Kitchen in Raleigh, a'Verde Cocina and Tequila Bar, Oceanic at the Historic Crystal Pier, Bluewater Waterfront Grill in Wrightsville Beach, The Cove Waterfront Restaurant and Tiki Bar in Deerfield Beach, Oceanic at the Pompano Pier and Lucky Fish Beach Bar & Grill in Pompano Beach, FL. LM Restaurants was recently named Fast 50 by Triangle Business Journal for the second year in a row.

