Birdie's Barroom & Kitchen lands on Fayetteville Street this Summer

Birdie's is designed to be a meeting house, a watering hole – a place where everyone knows your name. It has been conceived and designed to be where Raleigh gathers to connect, to be seen and to belong throughout the day, week and year. Birdie's embodies the spirit of the quintessential hostess-with-the-mostest, infusing every interaction with grace, moxie, and charm.

The planned 150-seat restaurant will serve guests from sunrise to moonrise and feature a morning barista-led café, as well as a private event room for business meetings and special events. The restaurant will feature a central bar-in-the-round with ample indoor and outdoor seating, exclusively designed to provide outdoor dining and special event space.

Birdie's Barroom & Kitchen will focus on a welcoming environment for business guests and neighbors, truly catering to everyone from suites-to-sneakers and will be the go-to destination on Fayetteville Street for full-service dining.

"Birdie's is more than just a new restaurant for Raleigh," said Amber Moshakos, owner and President of LM Restaurants. "We are thrilled to bring the vision of a meeting house to life in the heart of Raleigh, where every guest is not just a customer, but a new-found friend and member of our extended family."

"We are committed to providing the most exceptional workplace experience we can for our customers and we believe that if we can stimulate them at the start with coffee, nourish them at noon with lunch and then hydrate them at happy hour, they'll be able to achieve together what they cannot apart," said Skip Hill, Senior Vice President and Raleigh Market Leader. "Our decision to partner with Amber and LM Restaurants was a deliberate one as we could think of no better homegrown purveyor of exceptional experiences to realize the collective goals for North Carolina's Main Street.

Whether you're stopping by for a casual drink with friends, a lunch meeting with colleagues, or a vibrant celebratory dinner, Birdie's invites you to experience the magic of community in every moment.

