Birdkiss launches crowdfunding campaign for the S1--a full-metal smart feeder for bird lovers

"We're proud to introduce the Birdkiss S1, which combines the beauty of nature with the power of technology," said Birdkiss founder Musk Chen. "Our goal is to provide bird lovers with an unparalleled experience, enabling them to connect with nature and gain a deeper understanding of the bird species around them."

On a mission to identify thousands of bird species worldwide, their database currently holds over 10,000 bird entries. Continuous training with new images will enhance the AI model's accuracy of bird recognition over time, enhancing the birdwatching experience for enthusiasts of all levels. Whether it's the American robin, Baltimore oriole, finches, or countless other bird species, Birdkiss S1 allows users to discover and appreciate the diverse avian life around them.

With its sturdy full-metal construction, the Birdkiss S1 is squirrel-resistant and built to last. A modular structure allows for customization and enticing different species with various attachments such as perch, hummingbird nectar feeder, suet ball holder, and fruit holder for oranges, apples, and more. The large 1.5L (1.2kg) seed capacity flows to a main tray, which incorporates a cleverly designed mesh structure that effectively slows down squirrels, ensuring that the feeder's intended visitors can enjoy their meals undisturbed.

"Our commitment to innovation and user satisfaction is reflected in the Birdkiss S1's design," continued Chen. "We've developed a feeder that not only caters to the needs of birds but also enhances the convenience for birdwatchers. It can be easily mounted on walls, trees, or poles, making it accessible to everyone."

Birdkiss S1's durability and scratch-resistance is complemented by a waterproof rating of IP65, ensuring reliable performance even in challenging weather conditions. Additionally, the feeder is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that can be charged via a side charging port or the integrated 3W solar panel, enabling continuous operation without the need for frequent recharging.

The estimated delivery date of Birdkiss S1 is November 2023. Media wishing to interview brand personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic.

About Birdkiss

Birdkiss is a leading innovator in birdwatching solutions, dedicated to enhancing the birdwatching experience for enthusiasts worldwide. Through the integration of cutting-edge technology, Birdkiss creates products that enable users to connect with nature and gain a deeper understanding of the avian life around them.

