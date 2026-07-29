Birds in the Dog House Joins the Isle of Wight County Fair and Smithfield & Isle of Wight Tourism to Launch First-Ever Celebration of Creatures Great and Small Parade

"This parade is about uniting our community through a shared love of animals and celebrating the joy every species brings to our lives," said Amy Hurst of Birds in the Dog House Post this

Leading the inaugural parade as Grand Marshal will be internationally recognized cockatoo Boo, the Pet Partners Pet of the Year for the United States & Canada.

Already featured in more than 200 news stories around the world, Boo's remarkable journey recently reached a new milestone with a PEOPLE exclusive.

"This parade is certainly going to be fun, but its purpose goes much deeper than that," said Amy Hurst, partner at Birds in the Dog House and founder of the Prism Bird Program. "We want to highlight something we see every day: animals of all species have hearts, form meaningful connections, and can provide extraordinary emotional and mental benefits to the people who know and love them.

The human-animal bond is not limited to one species. Whether someone shares their life with a dog, a bird, a cat, a guinea pig, an iguana or even a fish, that bond can bring comfort, joy, purpose, and healing. This parade is about celebrating all of them."

That philosophy is at the heart of the Prism Bird Program and its motto: "Where Healing Takes Flight."

Birds in the Dog House is home to the Prism Bird Program, an innovative grassroots initiative that carefully matches professionally evaluated birds to individuals with special needs.

The program is gaining national attention for its innovative approach to the human-animal bond and the potential role birds can play in animal-assisted intervention.

More than an animal-themed event, the Celebration of Creatures Great and Small Parade is designed to bring residents, visitors, families, animal organizations, clubs, and businesses together, united by our love of animals.

The inaugural parade adds yet another unique experience awaiting visitors to this year's Isle of Wight County Fair.

"The Isle of Wight County Fair is excited to co-host its very first Community Pet Parade during the fair," said Robie Claud, Fair Chairman. "We hope everyone will join us for this new tradition and discover all the fun, food, entertainment, and community that make our fair so special."

"We love the opportunity to bring people together in completely new ways," says Stephanie Kensicki, Assistant Director at Smithfield & Isle of Wight Tourism. "The Celebration of Creatures Great and Small Parade is perfect for families, animal lovers, organizations, clubs, and visitors. This is going to be great for everyone, including our furry, feathery and scaley friends, too."

A portion of proceeds from the Celebration of Creatures Great and Small Parade will benefit Pet Partners, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the nation's leading therapy animal organization. The partnership is especially meaningful as Grand Marshal Boo is Pet Partner's 2026 Pet of the Year and represents the growing recognition of diverse species in animal-assisted interventions.

"Pet Partners, the nation's leading therapy animal organization, is thrilled that Boo, our 2026 Pet of the Year, will be celebrated at this pet-friendly event," said Traci Pryor, Chief Development Officer. "As a therapy bird, Boo helps raise awareness of the healing power of animals and the importance of the human-animal bond. Pet Partners registers therapy animal teams representing nine different species, each demonstrating the unique ways animals can enrich lives, provide comfort, and bring people together. We look forward to seeing Boo lead the parade and inspire others to learn more about the positive impact animals can have in our communities."

Dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, rabbits, ferrets, farm animals, exotics, and other appropriate species are encouraged to participate.

Organizers have intentionally designed the event so that an animal does not have to be physically present while being honored in the parade.

Do you have a fish, senior pet, or animal who would be happier staying safely at home?

March for them.

Participants are called upon to carry their animal's photograph, create a sign, dress like their animal, or find another creative way to represent the animals they love.

This allows animals who are happiest and safest at home to still be represented in the celebration.

For the safety and comfort of the wide variety of participating animals, the parade will be non-motorized, except for Grand Marshal Boo leading the procession aboard the iconic "HAM TRAM."

Participants are invited to bring the inaugural parade to life with colorful, creative, and unforgettable entries.

Contest categories include but are not limited to:

Best Handler & Animal Duo





Best Group





Best Trick





Best Senior Animal





Best Youth Handler





Most Creative





Most Photogenic





Most Unique Species





Best Costume





People's Choice

Additional recognition and surprises are planned, and spectators will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite entries.

While organizers hope for tremendous participation in this historic first event, the health, safety, and comfort of every animal will always be the priority.

The registration process includes clearly defined rules and regulations designed to protect participating animals, handlers, volunteers, and spectators.

If attending the parade is not right for an individual animal, organizers strongly encourage its family to leave that animal safely and comfortably at home — and come march in its honor instead.

Registration for the Celebration of Creatures Great and Small Parade is now open.

A dedicated registration link will provide complete event information, participation requirements, rules and regulations, and online registration for those wishing to take part in the inaugural parade.

Visitors to the registration page will also be able to purchase official commemorative Celebration of Creatures Great and Small Parade T-shirts and reserve a limited personal Meet & Greet experience with Boo.

The Meet & Greet offers guests an opportunity for an up-close, hands-on, visit and photograph with the Pet Partners Therapy Animal of the Year for the United States & Canada.

Registration deadline: September 3, 2026

REGISTER & LEARN MORE: https://www.birdsinthedoghouse.com/event-registration

You do not have to march to be part of the celebration.

Spectators are welcome to bring their own chairs and gather along the Tractor Pull Track at the Isle of Wight County Fairgrounds.

Guests can cheer on participants, vote for their favorite entries, and join in a community-wide celebration of the extraordinary human-animal bond.

Admission to the Isle of Wight County Fair is required to attend the parade and related activities. Link to purchase tickets: https://isleofwight.ticketspice.com/2026-isle-of-wight-county-fair

The first-ever Celebration of Creatures Great and Small Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2026, gathering at the Tractor Pull Track at the Isle of Wight County Fairgrounds.

Organizers hope the Celebration of Creatures Great and Small Parade will grow into a tradition for years to come.

EVENT INFORMATION

Celebration of Creatures Great and Small Parade

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Parade: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Tractor Pull Track, Isle of Wight County Fairgrounds

Registration Deadline: September 3, 2026

Fair admission is required to attend (https://isleofwight.ticketspice.com/2026-isle-of-wight-county-fair)

Registration, complete event information, commemorative T-shirts, and personal Meet & Greet experiences with Boo:

https://www.birdsinthedoghouse.com/event-registration

MEDIA CONTACT

Birds in the Dog House

Celebration of Creatures Great and Small Parade

Phone: 757-438-8936

Website: birdsinthedoghouse.com

Media Contact

Amy Hurst, Birds in the Dog House LLC, 1 7574388936, [email protected], www.birdsinthedoghouse.com

SOURCE Birds in the Dog House LLC